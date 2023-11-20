Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.
Accessibility Champion
Nica Burns @sohoplace
Ramps on the Moon 2023
Jamie Hale for CRIPtic Arts 2023
FlawBored 2023
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Matt Cole - NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
Arlene Phillips with James Cousins - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre
Anjali Mehra - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK
Fabian Aloise - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Simon Kenny - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK
Ryan Dawson Laight - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Robert Jones - 42ND STREET - UK Tour
Richard Cooper - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester
Best Dance Performance
Nicole-Lily Baisden - 42ND STREET - UK Tour
Carlos Acosta - CARLOS AT 50 - Sadler's Wells
Francesca Hayward - LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE - Royal Opera House
Olga Pericet - LA LEONA - Sadler's Wells
Best Dance Production
42ND STREET - UK Tour
BLACK SABBATH:THE BALLET - Birmingham Rep Theatre
LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE - Royal Opera House
THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Coronet Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
William Whelton - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Paul Hart - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK
Nicholas Hytner - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre
Hannah Chissick - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Daniel Raggett - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket
Nicholas Benjamin - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
Cecilie Fray - WORKING FOR CRUMBS - The Space
Paul Hart - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
Best Immersive Event
FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
PHANTOM PEAK: THE PLATYPUS PARADE - Canada St, Surrey Quays Rd
DEAD ON TIME - A MOVING MURDER MYSTERY - Belmond Trains
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Lauren Drew - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Sam Carter - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester
Marisha Wallace - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre
Caissie Levy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
Andrew Scott - VANYA - Duke Of York's Theatre
Joseph Fiennes - DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre
Daniel Rigby - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket
Nadia Lamin - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Rory Beaton - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
Simisola Majekodunmi - METAMORPHOSIS - UK Tour
Richard Howell - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre
John Rainsforth - SHAKESPEARE’S R&J - Reading Rep Theatre
Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Mark Aspinall - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK
Lewis Bell - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester
Alex Parker - THE RAILWAY CHILDREN - A MUSICAL - Electric Theatre, Guildford
Joseph Church - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal
Best New Production of a Musical
LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester
Best New Production of a Play
DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre
ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket
FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
Best New Regional or Touring Production
THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester
SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - UK Tour
TINK - Underbelly, Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Best Opera Performance
Sondra Radvanovsky - LA FORZA DEL DESTINO - Royal Opera House
Nadine Benjamin - BLUE - London Coliseum
Zwakele Tshabalala - BLUE - London Coliseum
Zachary James - AKHNATEN - London Coliseum
Best Opera Production
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - London Coliseum
LA FORZA DEL DESTINO - Royal Opera House
AKHNATEN - London Coliseum
THE RHINEGOLD - London Coliseum
Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Emma Louise Hoey - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Eloise Davies - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour
Reece Kerridge - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour
Fabiola Ocasio - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Simon Kenny - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
Richard Cooper - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester
Anna Reid - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket
Lizzie Clachan - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Paul Gatehouse - THE LITTLE BIG THINGS - @sohoplace
Simon Baker - HAMNET - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon
Chris Whybrow - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal
Max Pappenheim - MURDER IN THE DARK - UK Tour
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Maiya Quansah-Breed - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Jack Wolfe - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse
Mairi Barclay - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Shekinah McFarlane - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Will Close - DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre
Nadia Lamin - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
Bryony Corrigan - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
Amy Revelle - THE TIME MACHINE - UK Tour
Best Theatre Front of House Staff
Southwark Playhouse
Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Donmar Warehouse
The Other Palace
Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
George Reeve - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
Akhila Krishnan - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre
George Reeve - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
