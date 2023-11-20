Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 2 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 3 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 4 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert

Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Accessibility Champion
Nica Burns @sohoplace
Ramps on the Moon 2023
Jamie Hale for CRIPtic Arts 2023
FlawBored 2023

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Matt Cole - NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
Arlene Phillips with James Cousins - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre
Anjali Mehra - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK
Fabian Aloise - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Simon Kenny - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK
Ryan Dawson Laight - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Robert Jones - 42ND STREET - UK Tour
Richard Cooper - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester

Best Dance Performance
Nicole-Lily Baisden - 42ND STREET - UK Tour
Carlos Acosta - CARLOS AT 50 - Sadler's Wells
Francesca Hayward - LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE - Royal Opera House
Olga Pericet - LA LEONA - Sadler's Wells

Best Dance Production
42ND STREET - UK Tour
BLACK SABBATH:THE BALLET - Birmingham Rep Theatre
LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE - Royal Opera House
THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Coronet Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
William Whelton - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Paul Hart - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK
Nicholas Hytner - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre
Hannah Chissick - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Daniel Raggett - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket
Nicholas Benjamin - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
Cecilie Fray - WORKING FOR CRUMBS - The Space
Paul Hart - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury

Best Immersive Event
FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
PHANTOM PEAK: THE PLATYPUS PARADE - Canada St, Surrey Quays Rd
DEAD ON TIME - A MOVING MURDER MYSTERY - Belmond Trains

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Lauren Drew - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Sam Carter - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester
Marisha Wallace - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre
Caissie Levy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
Andrew Scott - VANYA - Duke Of York's Theatre
Joseph Fiennes - DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre
Daniel Rigby - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket
Nadia Lamin - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Rory Beaton - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
Simisola Majekodunmi - METAMORPHOSIS - UK Tour
Richard Howell - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre
John Rainsforth - SHAKESPEARE’S R&J - Reading Rep Theatre

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Mark Aspinall - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK
Lewis Bell - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester
Alex Parker - THE RAILWAY CHILDREN - A MUSICAL - Electric Theatre, Guildford
Joseph Church - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal

Best New Production of a Musical
LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester

Best New Production of a Play
DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre
ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket
FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church

Best New Regional or Touring Production
THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester
SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - UK Tour
TINK - Underbelly, Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Best Opera Performance
Sondra Radvanovsky - LA FORZA DEL DESTINO - Royal Opera House
Nadine Benjamin - BLUE - London Coliseum
Zwakele Tshabalala - BLUE - London Coliseum
Zachary James - AKHNATEN - London Coliseum

Best Opera Production
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - London Coliseum
LA FORZA DEL DESTINO - Royal Opera House
AKHNATEN - London Coliseum
THE RHINEGOLD - London Coliseum

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Emma Louise Hoey - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Eloise Davies - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour
Reece Kerridge - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour
Fabiola Ocasio - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Simon Kenny - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
Richard Cooper - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester
Anna Reid - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket
Lizzie Clachan - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Paul Gatehouse - THE LITTLE BIG THINGS - @sohoplace
Simon Baker - HAMNET - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon
Chris Whybrow - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal
Max Pappenheim - MURDER IN THE DARK - UK Tour

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Maiya Quansah-Breed - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Jack Wolfe - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse
Mairi Barclay - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Shekinah McFarlane - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Will Close - DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre
Nadia Lamin - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church
Bryony Corrigan - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
Amy Revelle - THE TIME MACHINE - UK Tour

Best Theatre Front of House Staff
Southwark Playhouse
Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Donmar Warehouse
The Other Palace

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
George Reeve - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
Akhila Krishnan - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre
George Reeve - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch the Trailer for Movie Version of DUSK: A BITE-SIZE LOVE STORY Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for Movie Version of DUSK: A BITE-SIZE LOVE STORY

A new trailer has been released for the movie verison of Edinburgh Fringe hit, Dusk: A Bite-Size Love Story.

2
Full Cast Set For European Première Of Michael Healeys Satirical Political Comedy 1 Photo
Full Cast Set For European Première Of Michael Healey's Satirical Political Comedy 1979

Full casting has been announced for the European première of award-winning playwright Michael Healey's hit satirical political comedy 1979 at the Finborough Theatre.

3
Matinee Performance Added to Jamie Muscatos Solo Concert at Cadogan Hall Photo
Matinee Performance Added to Jamie Muscato's Solo Concert at Cadogan Hall

De to popular demand, West End star JAMIE MUSCATO has added another performance to his live concert at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 21 July 2024 at 2:30pm. This matinee will be in addition to the sold out 6:30pm performance.

4
Evening Standard Theatre Awards Winners; Full List! Photo
Evening Standard Theatre Awards Winners; Full List!

The Evening Standard Theatre Awards were held last night, November 19. Among the big winners this year were Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, as well as Jack Thorne's The Motive and the Cue, Andrew Scott for Vanya, and more. Check out the full list of winners here!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You