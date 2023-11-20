Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Accessibility Champion

Nica Burns @sohoplace

Ramps on the Moon 2023

Jamie Hale for CRIPtic Arts 2023

FlawBored 2023

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Matt Cole - NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Arlene Phillips with James Cousins - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre

Anjali Mehra - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK

Fabian Aloise - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Simon Kenny - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK

Ryan Dawson Laight - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Robert Jones - 42ND STREET - UK Tour

Richard Cooper - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester

Best Dance Performance

Nicole-Lily Baisden - 42ND STREET - UK Tour

Carlos Acosta - CARLOS AT 50 - Sadler's Wells

Francesca Hayward - LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE - Royal Opera House

Olga Pericet - LA LEONA - Sadler's Wells

Best Dance Production

42ND STREET - UK Tour

BLACK SABBATH:THE BALLET - Birmingham Rep Theatre

LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE - Royal Opera House

THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Coronet Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

William Whelton - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Paul Hart - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK

Nicholas Hytner - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre

Hannah Chissick - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Daniel Raggett - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket

Nicholas Benjamin - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church

Cecilie Fray - WORKING FOR CRUMBS - The Space

Paul Hart - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury

Best Immersive Event

FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church

PHANTOM PEAK: THE PLATYPUS PARADE - Canada St, Surrey Quays Rd

DEAD ON TIME - A MOVING MURDER MYSTERY - Belmond Trains

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Lauren Drew - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Sam Carter - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester

Marisha Wallace - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre

Caissie Levy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

Andrew Scott - VANYA - Duke Of York's Theatre

Joseph Fiennes - DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre

Daniel Rigby - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket

Nadia Lamin - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Rory Beaton - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury

Simisola Majekodunmi - METAMORPHOSIS - UK Tour

Richard Howell - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre

John Rainsforth - SHAKESPEARE’S R&J - Reading Rep Theatre

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Mark Aspinall - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK

Lewis Bell - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester

Alex Parker - THE RAILWAY CHILDREN - A MUSICAL - Electric Theatre, Guildford

Joseph Church - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal

Best New Production of a Musical

LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury

NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester

Best New Production of a Play

DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre

ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket

FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church

Best New Regional or Touring Production

THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury

THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - UK Tour

TINK - Underbelly, Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Best Opera Performance

Sondra Radvanovsky - LA FORZA DEL DESTINO - Royal Opera House

Nadine Benjamin - BLUE - London Coliseum

Zwakele Tshabalala - BLUE - London Coliseum

Zachary James - AKHNATEN - London Coliseum

Best Opera Production

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - London Coliseum

LA FORZA DEL DESTINO - Royal Opera House

AKHNATEN - London Coliseum

THE RHINEGOLD - London Coliseum

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Emma Louise Hoey - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Eloise Davies - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour

Reece Kerridge - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour

Fabiola Ocasio - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Simon Kenny - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury

Richard Cooper - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester

Anna Reid - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket

Lizzie Clachan - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Paul Gatehouse - THE LITTLE BIG THINGS - @sohoplace

Simon Baker - HAMNET - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon

Chris Whybrow - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal

Max Pappenheim - MURDER IN THE DARK - UK Tour

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Maiya Quansah-Breed - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Jack Wolfe - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse

Mairi Barclay - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Shekinah McFarlane - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play

Will Close - DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre

Nadia Lamin - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church

Bryony Corrigan - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury

Amy Revelle - THE TIME MACHINE - UK Tour

Best Theatre Front of House Staff

Southwark Playhouse

Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Donmar Warehouse

The Other Palace

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

George Reeve - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury

Akhila Krishnan - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre

George Reeve - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury