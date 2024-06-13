LETTERS LIVE Will Host Special RSPCA Show at The Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Letters Live, the literary event which celebrates the power of written correspondence, returns to the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 12 December in collaboration with the RSPCA for a special one-off event. The show, where remarkable letters are read out by a diverse array of well-known performers, will mark the RSPCA charity's 200th anniversary.

Each new Letters Live show differs from the last, as both performers and the letters they are set to read are kept secret from the audience until the moment they are introduced to the stage on the night. Recent performers have included the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Angelique Kidjo, Stephen Fry, Angela Rayner, Woody Harrelson, Minnie Driver, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Damian Lewis, Sir Tony Robinson and Gillian Anderson. Musical performances over the years have included Thom Yorke, Max Richter, Birdy, Tom Odell, Sampha and Anna Lapwood.

The letters read come from the most unexpected and varied of sources. Where some are thought-provoking, inspiring or poignant, others can express sarcasm, fragility, anger or hilarity. Nevertheless, they are always memorable. Over the years, letters written by iconic people such as David Bowie, Mohandas Gandhi, Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, Kurt Vonnegut, Charlotte Bronte, James Baldwin, Charles Dickens, Emily Dickinson, John Steinbeck, Madonna, Tom Hanks, Dorothy Parker, Che Guevara and Frida Kahlo have been read, alongside lesser known, but equally impactful figures.

The RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has been promoting animal welfare since 1824 and is the oldest and largest animal welfare organisation in the world. For 200 years the charity has been changing minds, laws, industries, and lives to create a better world for animals and people alike, helping millions of animals. To mark the anniversary, the RSPCA has launched its For Every Kind campaign, urging people to care about the lives of every animal, not just pets and to carry out one million acts of kindness for animals.

Jamie Byng, co-producer of Letters Live, said, “Returning to the Royal Albert Hall is a thrilling prospect as this iconic venue feels like home for all of us at Letters Live and we cherish our relationship with everyone who works there. To be producing this event in partnership with Montblanc and the RSPCA is only going to make it even more memorable and I can say with confidence that this festive show will be one of the best we have ever staged.”

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Royal Albert Hall, said, “It's been an honour for us to be able to host Letters Live events here at the Hall for the past five years. During that time, we've seen countless letters being read out in our auditorium by some of the world's most culturally important creatives, performers and public figures. By collaborating with the RSPCA for their 200th anniversary for this special one-off event, we know that the Letters Live team will create yet another unforgettable night for the audience.”

Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA, said: “In this landmark year for the RSPCA and animal welfare, we couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Letters Live for this very special event at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

“The power of the written word can be unstoppable - and so many of the improvements we have seen for animals over the last two centuries have been thanks to people making their case passionately for pets, wildlife, farm animals and animals used in science, through literary communication.

“We are honoured to be part of what is certain to be an inspiring, thought-provoking and memorable event - which we know will be full of motivational letters to inspire us all, as we all aim to create a better, kinder world for every animal.”

Tickets are available for Friends and Patrons of the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 18 June at 10am, with general on-sale from Wednesday 19 June at 10am on the Royal Albert Hall website.

