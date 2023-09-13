LEGEND - THE MUSIC OF BOB MARLEY Comes to the West End Next Week

LEGEND - THE MUSIC OF BOB MARLEY Comes to the West End Next Week

Legend - The Music of Bob Marley is an unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza. Combining his superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship, and a supremely talented cast.

The performance is Tuesday 19 September at 7.30pm at the Adelphi Theatre.

Together they recreate the timeless hits Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Jammin’, Buffalo Soldier, Stir It Up, Get Up Stand Up, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Satisfy My Soul, Iron Lion Zion, I Shot the Sheriff and many more reggae classics.

This two-hour rasta spectacular, showcasing the magic of Marley, will leave audiences on a natural high. Legend - The Music of Bob Marley captures the charisma and culture of an icon gone too soon.

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

Entertainers have 20 years experience producing popular entertainment across the UK. Their new Canvey Island HQ, built since lockdown, houses all aspects of production from set building and maintenance to a recording studio and full-size rehearsal space and a fleet of 36 vehicles.

Entertainers stage more than 1,500 separate performances each year, selling over one million seats, with 25 lavish productions that include: ‘Lost in Music’, ‘Fastlove’, ‘The Magic of Motown’,  ‘Cirque: The Greatest Show’, ‘Thank You for the Music’, ‘The Rocket Man’, ‘An Evening of Burlesque’, ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’, ‘80s Live!’, ‘90s Live!’, ‘Radio Gaga’, ‘Sweet Caroline’, and ‘Islands in the Stream’,

New shows ‘Do You Believe in Ghosts?’ and ‘The Makings of a Murderer’ mark a move away from music to scripted theatrical productions, and they will both make their West End debut at the
Adelphi Theatre in 2023.




