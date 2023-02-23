LEAVING VIETNAM Comes to the Park Theatre

In Richard Vergette's one-man play, war veteran Jimmy Vandenberg feels ignored and alienated by the country he has faithfully served, and finds a home for his simmering resentment in Trump's slogan 'Make America Great Again'. In the wake of Trump and Brexit, Leaving Vietnam explores how the disillusioned and overlooked are attracted to the politics of populism. Its depiction of the personal trauma of war resonates with the experience of the soldiers and veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The show comes to Park Theatre after a successful Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in 2022 (theSpaceUK).

Jimmy Vandenberg, a decorated Vietnam war veteran, works alone in his garage servicing the classic American cars of his youth while struggling to forget his battle experiences. He can't move on when his sacrifice is not acknowledged in a nation still shamed by defeat. When Jimmy hears Trump's call to 'Make America Great Again', it speaks to his anger and resentment - and he is hooked. His new-found politics drives a wedge between him and his wife, but a chance visit by the son of a fallen comrade makes him doubt his convictions and leads to a moment of understanding and redemption.

Richard Vergette says, "Jimmy Vandenberg began to take form after I watched Ken Burns' documentary series The Vietnam War. Jimmy makes choices I don't agree with, holds views that are not mine and has had to face incidents I can only wonder at, but I think we dismiss him as 'deplorable' at our peril."

Richard Vergette is a writer and performer. His writing highlights include American Justice (Arts Theatre, West End 2013), Pure (Mikron Theatre tour, 2015), Dancing through the Shadows (Hull Truck,2015), Dark Winter (Hull Truck, 2018), Hunt the Tiger (Arts Council funded R & D, Cast Theatre, Doncaster 2020).

Andy Jordan Productions is a production company specialising in new writing. AJP's 48 productions include the national tour of Picasso's Women with Cherie Lunghi. Jerry Hall, Josie Lawrence, Susannah York, Toyah Wilcox (2002); Lies Have Been Told (Trafalgar Studios, West End, 2007); Bette and Joan (Arts Theatre, West End, with Greta Scacchi and Anita Dobson, with music by Brian May, 2011): COPS (Southwark Playhouse, 2020).

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In ten years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 13 national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won Offie Awards for Best New Play and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.