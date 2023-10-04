LA LA LAND Confirmed for Films in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Lionsgate’s multi-Academy Award®-winning modern musical classic, La La Land, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, will be afforded the Films in Concert treatment at the Royal Albert Hall this December.

The celebrated 2016 movie, starring Ryan Gosling (Academy Award® nominee for Best Actor), Emma Stone (Academy Award® winner for Best Actress), and John Legend, will be screened in full on Wednesday, 27 December, as Justin Hurwitz conducts his Academy Award®-winning score, performed live on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Following its release in 2016, La La Land won six Academy Awards®, including Best Director and Best Original Score, and has grossed over $470 million in box office sales worldwide. The film’s soundtrack peaked at Number 2 on Billboard’s 200 chart and is certified Gold.

It’s the final film to be added to the venue’s late-2023 Films in Concert programme, which also features The Lord of the Rings: The Two TowersAmadeusJurassic ParkHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1Home Alone and Elf. Shows already on sale for 2024 include The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “Films in Concert is about bringing the magic of movie music to centre-stage, with the help of the world’s leading orchestras. La La Land was hailed as an instant classic upon release, and seven years later it looks – and sounds – even better. We’re now delighted to be able to present it as you’ve never heard it before, with Justin Hurwitz’s celebrated score brought to life in front of you by the composer himself and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.”

The Hall’s Films in Concert series launched in 2009, building on the Hall’s heritage as a place to experience cinema with live musical accompaniment during the heyday of silent film. In the past 14 years, the venue has curated a programme of beloved films whose unforgettable scores have been performed by the likes of the London Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Titles have ranged from beloved musicals (Singin’ in the RainWest Side Story) to canonical classics (Breakfast at Tiffany’sThe Godfather) and contemporary blockbusters (InterstellarSkyfall). The premiere of Jurassic Park in Concert broke all box-office records, selling out its 20,000 tickets in just 24 hours.

Creatives who’ve appeared at the shows have included director James Cameron (Titanic), actor Sigourney Weaver (Aliens) and composer David Arnold (Casino Royale), along with the cast and crew of Indian smash-hit Baahubali, which in 2019 became the first foreign-language film to feature in the series.

Tickets for La La Land in Concert, priced from £30, are available. An extra screening of Home Alone in Concert is also being added due to popular demand: tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, with the venue’s Friends and Patrons able to book 24 hours earlier.




