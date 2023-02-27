Kym Marsh Will Star Alongside her Daughter Emilie Cunliffe in GREATEST DAYS - the Official Take That Musical

English singer, actress and TV presenter Kym Marsh and her daughter Emilie Cunliffe will star as Rachel and Young Rachel respectively in The Official Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS, with a book by award-winning playwright Tim Firth.

The musical will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from 6 May 2023 and will coincide with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams. Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That's first ever UK number 1 single Pray, GREATEST DAYS features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from the award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots). The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990's who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls then reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

Kym and Emilie will perform from 6 May in Bromley.

Further casting is to be announced.

Actress, presenter and singer Kym Marsh arrived on our screens back in 2000 while appearing on the hit reality TV show, Popstars. She went on to win a place in the band Hear'Say. During her time in the band, Kym achieved two UK number one singles and a number one album before leaving in 2002 to pursue a successful career as a solo artist. She went on to star in London's West End, playing the role of Annette in the critically acclaimed musical, Saturday Night Fever. She appeared in BBC One's Doctors and Channel 4's Hollyoaks: In The City before joining the cast of ITV's Coronation Street in the role of Michelle Connor in 2006, a part she would play for almost 14 years and during which time she won a string of prestigious awards for her work. Since then she has appeared in hit BBC One drama The Syndicate and can currently be seen on BBC One's continuing drama, Waterloo Road, where she plays the role of Nicky Walters. In 2022 Kym made it to the quarter final of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One with professional partner Graziano Di Prima and also played the iconic role of Alex Forest in a nationwide theatre tour of Fatal Attraction. She is a weekly presenter on hit daytime TV show Morning Live on BBC One.

Emilie Cunliffe has been singing and performing for as long as she can remember. Having trained with Carol Godby's Theatre Workshop from a young age, she has appeared on BBC One's The Voice and ITV's Britain's Got Talent. Emilie has recently finished recording her debut album which will be released later this year.

Speaking about the role and working with her daughter, Kym said: "I'm delighted to be returning to theatre and joining the cast of Greatest Days. I was in my early twenties when Take That were at the height of their fame and, of course, I was a huge Take That fan - who wasn't? Their music takes me back to so many special times in my life as it will for so many other people. I'm thrilled to be working with my daughter, Emilie, too. She's a real talent and I can't wait to share the stage with her. Greatest Days is a wonderful, uplifting show with iconic music, a great storyline and I know people will love it."

Emilie added "I'm really excited to be joining the cast of Greatest Days. I grew up listening to Take That with mum, so what an honour it is to be part of this brilliant musical celebrating their music. I'm really close to my mum and getting to work with her is a dream come true."

GREATEST DAYS was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers + Take That. The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.

The book of GREATEST DAYS is written by Tim Firth, with co-direction by Stacey Haynes and Tim Firth, Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Set & Costume Design by Lucy Osborne, Lighting Design by Rob Casey, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Casting by David Grindrod Burton Casting, Musical Supervision by John Donovan, Costume Supervision by Martin Rodges.

The UK and Ireland Tour of Greatest Days by Tim Firth - The Official Take That Musical is produced by Adam Kenwright for Kindred Partners.

Tour Dates

6 - 13 May Bromley Churchill Theatre 0343 310 0020

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

16 - 27 May Manchester Palace Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

29 May - 3 June Newcastle Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

5 - 10 June Woking New Victoria Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

12 - 17 June Sheffield Lyceum Theatre 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

20 - 24 June Southend Cliffs Pavilion 0343 310 0030

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

27 June - 1 July Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre 029 2063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk

3 - 8 July Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

10 - 15 July Liverpool Empire Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

17 - 22 July Wolverhampton Grand 01902 42 92 12

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

24 - 29 July Cheltenham Everyman Theatre 01242 572573

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

31 Jul - 5 Aug Canterbury Marlowe Theatre 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

7 - 12 Aug Norwich Theatre Royal 01603 630 000

www.norwichtheatre.org

15 - 19 Aug Blackpool Opera House 0844 770 0593

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

21 - 26 Aug Glasgow Kings Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

28 Aug - 2 Sep Edinburgh Playhouse

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

4 - 9 Sept Nottingham Theatre Royal 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

11 - 16 Sep Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

18 - 23 Sept Bradford Alhambra Theatre 01274 432000

bradford-theatres.co.uk

26 - 30 Sep Southampton Mayflower Theatre 02380 711 811

www.mayflower.org.uk

2 - 7 Oct Royal & Derngate Northampton 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 - 14 Oct Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/Brighton

17 - 21 Oct Truro Hall for Cornwall 01872 262 466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

23 - 28 Oct Leicester Curve 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

30 Oct - 4 Nov Hull New Theatre 01482 300306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk/

7 - 11 Nov Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

14 - 18 Nov Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

21 - 25 Nov Leeds Grand Theatre 0113 243 0808

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

Further venues to be announced