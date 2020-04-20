Kiln Theatre Launches Kiln Insight With Free Masterclasses

Kiln Theatre today launches Kiln Insight with free masterclasses with Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham and Associate Director Susie McKenna. Rubasingham will hold a directing masterclass on 23 April; and McKenna, a musical theatre masterclass on 30 April - both from 4pm to 6pm. These will take place via Zoom, and a recording will be made available after the event.

Alongside this, as part of Kiln Insight, the company are also offering an artist development programme for residents of North West London, to support and inform practice, inspire and release creativity. The selected participants will collaborate with New Work Associate, Tom Wright alongside other Kiln artists, across a series of four sessions.

Indhu Rubasingham said today, "At a time like this, it is important to find out ways to connect and share in this period of isolation and distance. How do we continue to be creative and innovative? Our workshop programme gives a range of opportunities for people to get involved in, wherever they are and whatever their experience. Susie and I will lead large webinars talking about our practice and approach to directing different types of theatre, with an opportunity for viewers to ask questions. I am also thrilled to announce that our New Work Associate Tom Wright will lead a 4-week programme of workshops for emerging artists from North West London, which will hopefully bear fruit and encourage more people on our doorstep to express themselves and to get writing. This alongside our continued Creative Engagement output, we're determined to stay in touch with our communities and offer a range of ways for them to feel connected and creative."

For further information, and to participate in these events, please go to: https://kilntheatre.com/kiln-insight/

Kiln Theatre is providing this for free, in line with their mission to share unheard stories and make theatre accessible to all. However, like many others, they are facing a period of uncertainty with large outgoings and no corresponding income from ticket sales. If you are able to support them in this unprecedented situation then please do. Any gift, of any size, will be a huge help in ensuring Kiln can be here to welcome audiences on the other side. To learn more and to support visit kilntheatre.com/solidarity-support

DIRECTING MASTERCLASS WITH INDHU RUBASINGHAM

Thursday 23 April, 4pm-6pm

Artistic Director, Indhu Rubasingham will be sharing elements of her directing process, how she approaches developing new writing, and insights into running a theatre organisation. There will then be an opportunity for participants to ask questions and engage in the conversation.

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre Indhu Rubasingham directs. Her work for the company includes the forthcoming The Wife of Willesden, Pass Over, When the Crows Visit, Wife, White Teeth, Holy Sh!t, Red Velvet (which transferred to New York and later to the Garrick Theatre as part of the Kenneth Branagh Season) and Handbagged (winner of Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre - also West End, UK tour, Washington DC and New York). Other productions for Kiln Theatre include The Invisible Hand, A Wolf in Snakeskin Shoes, Multitudes, The House That Will Not Stand, Paper Dolls, Women, Power and Politics, Stones in His Pockets, Detaining Justice, The Great Game: Afghanistan, Fabulation and Starstruck. Other theatre credits include The Great Wave, Ugly Lies the Bone, The Motherf**cker with the Hat (Evening Standard Award for Best Play), The Waiting Room (all National Theatre), The Ramayana (National Theatre/ Birmingham Rep), Belong, Disconnect, Free Outgoing, Lift Off, Clubland, The Crutch and Sugar Mummies (Royal Court), Ruined (Almeida), Yellowman and Anna in the Tropics (Hampstead Theatre), Secret Rapture and The Misanthrope (Minerva, Chichester), Romeo and Juliet (Chichester Festival Theatre ), Pure Gold (Soho Theatre), The No Boys Cricket Club and Party Girls (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Wuthering Heights (Birmingham REP), Heartbreak House (Watford Palace Theatre), Sugar Dollies and Shakuntala (Gate Theatre), A River Sutra (Three Mill Island Studios), Rhinoceros (UC Davis, California) and A Doll's House (Young Vic).

MUSICAL THEATRE MASTERCLASS WITH SUSIE McKENNA

Thursday 30 April, 4pm-6pm

Following her Kiln production of Blues in The Night being nominated for an Olivier Award, Susie McKenna will talk about her experience performing in and bringing musical theatre to the stage. She will then be answering any questions from our digital audience on Musical Theatre development, directing and performing.

Susie McKenna directs. She is currently Creative Executive Producer at Hackney Empire with the remit to develop new musical theatre for the venue - having left her role as Creative Director in January 2017. Her credits for Hackney Empire include Cinderella, Rudy's Rare Records, , Beau Jest, Sit and Shiver, Kat and Tameka Show, La Variété, Sing Out, Alter Ego, Once on this Island and Ha Ha Hackney. Other credits include Oranges and Elephants (Hoxton Hall), A Midsummer Night's Madness (National Black Theatre of Harlem, Hackney Empire Edinburgh Festival), A Christmas Carol (Arts Theatre London) and The Silver Sword (Coventry Belgrade Theatre, UK tour). Acting credits for theatre include Cats (Ambassadors Theatre), Ragtime (Piccadilly Theatre), Chicago (Cambridge Theatre), The Witches of Eastwick (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Hair, The Rocky Horror Show, Jesus Christ Superstar and In The Midnight Hour (UK tour). For film her credits include Jack and Sarah.

ARTIST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME WITH NORTH WEST LONDON RESIDENTS

Each interactive session will be delivered via Zoom, and any necessary access needs will be met. Participants must be aged 18 or over, based in North West London, and available for all of the following sessions - 7, 14, 21 and 28 May from 4pm to 7pm.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You