Kiln Theatre Cancels A MUSEUM IN BAGHDAD

Kiln Theatre has cancelled A Museum in Baghdad.

Read the statement below:

Due to the current virus pandemic and the implications for all theatres, Kiln Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company regret that it has become necessary to cancel the London run of Hannah Khalil's A Museum in Baghdad which was scheduled to take place 22 April - 23 May 2020.

All ticketholders will be contacted by their point-of-sale, either Kiln Theatre or Royal Shakespeare Company box offices, in the coming days.

Kiln Theatre and Cinema are currently closed to the public until further notice.





