Kiln Theatre Cancels A MUSEUM IN BAGHDAD

Article Pixel Apr. 1, 2020  
Kiln Theatre Cancels A MUSEUM IN BAGHDAD

Kiln Theatre has cancelled A Museum in Baghdad.

Read the statement below:

Due to the current virus pandemic and the implications for all theatres, Kiln Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company regret that it has become necessary to cancel the London run of Hannah Khalil's A Museum in Baghdad which was scheduled to take place 22 April - 23 May 2020.

All ticketholders will be contacted by their point-of-sale, either Kiln Theatre or Royal Shakespeare Company box offices, in the coming days.

Kiln Theatre and Cinema are currently closed to the public until further notice.




Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Painted Sky Opera Postpones May Production But Pays Cast and Crew in Advance
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper-
  • University of Montana Dance Students Excel At Regional Conference
  • 3rd Act Theatre Company To Announce Second Season Via Livestream Event