Khiyon Hursey Will Play The Other Palace in July With Julian Hornik, Cheeyang Ng, Allyson Ava-Brown, and Danielle Steers

The concert is on Thursday 20 July.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Writer and composer Khiyon Hursey will make his London debut this summer on Thursday 20 July at The Other Palace Studio showcasing his work from stage musicals, films, upcoming productions and shows in development. Khiyon will be joined by composer and lyricist Julian Hornik, award-winning singer-songwriter Cheeyang Ng and West End performers Allyson Ava-Brown (Hamilton) and Danielle Steers (SIX, The Cher Show) for Khiyon Hursey in Concert. Details of the full line-up to be announced soon. 

Based in Los Angeles and New York, Khiyon Hursey recently co-wrote the songs for the Apple TV+ musical Spirited with Oscar Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. The film features the critically acclaimed Good Afternoon, which was shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Khiyon was staff writer for Soundtrack on Netflix and is currently co-writing Love in America, a movie musical to be produced by Issa Rae. Amongst many other accolades, he was the recipient of the 2020 Stephen Schwartz Award for which he wrote the song Higher, performed by Eden Espinosa

Graduating from Berklee College of Music with a degree in Songwriting, Khiyon got his start as the music assistant on the off-Broadway and Broadway productions, and the Grammy Award-winning cast album of Hamilton. He is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation's Irving Burgie Scholarship, the Bart Howard Songwriting Scholarship, the Lucille and Jack Yellen Award, a 2016 NAMT Writers Grant, a 2016/2017 Dramatists Guild Musical Theater Fellow, 2017 Space on Ryder Farm Residency, 2018 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project residency, 2019 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop, 2019 Rhinebeck Writers Retreat and the 2020 Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals. His musical Eastbound was selected for the 2020 National Alliance of Musical Theatre Conference and he has works in development at New York Stage and Film and Ars Nova. 

New Frame Productions are thrilled to be producing this one night only performance, showcasing Khiyon's incredible talent and astonishing new musical theatre writing in London for the very first time.  

 

Presented by New Frame Productions in association with Khiyon Hursey, Khiyon Hursey in Concert is now on sale online from Click Here  and 020 7592 0302, with tickets from £25. 

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

RSC Releases New Artwork for AS YOU LIKE IT Photo
RSC Releases New Artwork for AS YOU LIKE IT

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has released new artwork for its forthcoming production of As You Like It, directed by Omar Elerian, which runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between 17 June – 5 August 2023. 

Review: ASPECTS OF LOVE, Lyric Theatre Photo
Review: ASPECTS OF LOVE, Lyric Theatre

Kent’s direction is interesting but leans into melodrama, with Ball offering some glitzy big-name introspection and the plot itself overflowing into sexual ambiguity and implied promiscuity. Aspects of Love is, essentially, an indefensibly problematic musical soap opera that looks exquisite but didn’t need to be revived. The cohesively taut score doesn’t allow for any truly catchy tunes that will be whistled on the train back home, the ending is still deeply anticlimactic and flat, and the themes are incredibly questionable, but the production looks and sounds unfortunately gorgeous. It remains an unjustifiable choice.

Tickets from £18.00 for MLIMAS TALE at the Kiln Theatre Photo
Tickets from £18.00 for MLIMA'S TALE at the Kiln Theatre

Tickets from £18.00 for Mlima's Tale “If you not give elephant proper burial he’ll haunt you forever.”

West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Reps West End Experience Photo
West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End Experience

Reading Rep Theatre has announced that West End stars Lizzie Bea (Sister Act, Heathers) and Josh Barnett (Anything Goes, Newsies) will be mentors for the theatre's summer school, Reading Rep's West End Experience.


More Hot Stories For You

West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End ExperienceWest End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End Experience
Mike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This AutumnMike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This Autumn
Apples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word FestivalApples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word Festival
Photos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse ElephantPhotos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You