Khiyon Hursey Will Play The Other Palace in July With Julian Hornik, Cheeyang Ng, Allyson Ava-Brown, and Danielle Steers

Writer and composer Khiyon Hursey will make his London debut this summer on Thursday 20 July at The Other Palace Studio showcasing his work from stage musicals, films, upcoming productions and shows in development. Khiyon will be joined by composer and lyricist Julian Hornik, award-winning singer-songwriter Cheeyang Ng and West End performers Allyson Ava-Brown (Hamilton) and Danielle Steers (SIX, The Cher Show) for Khiyon Hursey in Concert. Details of the full line-up to be announced soon.

Based in Los Angeles and New York, Khiyon Hursey recently co-wrote the songs for the Apple TV+ musical Spirited with Oscar Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. The film features the critically acclaimed Good Afternoon, which was shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Khiyon was staff writer for Soundtrack on Netflix and is currently co-writing Love in America, a movie musical to be produced by Issa Rae. Amongst many other accolades, he was the recipient of the 2020 Stephen Schwartz Award for which he wrote the song Higher, performed by Eden Espinosa.

Graduating from Berklee College of Music with a degree in Songwriting, Khiyon got his start as the music assistant on the off-Broadway and Broadway productions, and the Grammy Award-winning cast album of Hamilton. He is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation's Irving Burgie Scholarship, the Bart Howard Songwriting Scholarship, the Lucille and Jack Yellen Award, a 2016 NAMT Writers Grant, a 2016/2017 Dramatists Guild Musical Theater Fellow, 2017 Space on Ryder Farm Residency, 2018 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project residency, 2019 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop, 2019 Rhinebeck Writers Retreat and the 2020 Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals. His musical Eastbound was selected for the 2020 National Alliance of Musical Theatre Conference and he has works in development at New York Stage and Film and Ars Nova.

New Frame Productions are thrilled to be producing this one night only performance, showcasing Khiyon's incredible talent and astonishing new musical theatre writing in London for the very first time.

Presented by New Frame Productions in association with Khiyon Hursey, Khiyon Hursey in Concert is now on sale online from Click Here and 020 7592 0302, with tickets from £25.