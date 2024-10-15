KING OF PANGEA to Have World Premiere at London's King's Head Theatre in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



King of Pangea, the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Martin Storrow, will have its world premiere at London's King's Head Theatre in 2025. Directed by Richard Israel, the production will begin performances on June 7, 2025 and will run through July 6, 2025.

Welcome to the island of Pangea—where the sun never sets, the house band keeps the beat, and the loved ones you've lost could be right around the corner. When Christopher Crow faces the loss of his relentlessly hopeful mother, he escapes to the only place that makes sense - the imaginary island of his childhood. With help from a wise-cracking prophet, a swaggering ship captain, and a star-gazing poetess, Christopher sets off on a journey to claim his sovereignty…if he can only put the pieces back together in time. Inspired by the author's experience, this wholly original and soul-stirring folk musical combines memoir and magical realism as it travels the rich, complicated road from grief to healing, and examines what it means to reclaim hope in the face of a life-altering loss.

King of Pangea was developed at the Barn on Fire Residency, a program of the New York Theatre Barn and the Fire Island Pines Arts Project; developed with Aubrey Swander; presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in 2022; and was presented and developed in part at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville, GA. Excerpts of the poem “Wisteria” by Claudia Axel are used by permission.

The Executive Producer and General Manger for King of Pangea is DEM Productions.

King's Head Theatre is a purpose-built, wheelchair accessible theatre with a 220-seat flexible auditorium and 50-seat cabaret space off Upper St, Islington which showcases a wide range of performance styles from plays to musicals, to opera and cabaret, to drag and comedy.

Established in 1970, King's Head Theatre was the oldest pub theatre in the UK until it closed its doors in August 2023. For 53 years the theatre was housed in the back room of the King's Head Pub on Upper Street in an old boxing ring and pool hall, before opening the new space in Islington Square right behind the pub theatre in January 2024.

The theatre showcases a lot of LGBTQ+ work which explores the full spectrum of experiences symbolised by the rainbow flag. It is a home for a new wave of theatre makers, with a focus on work which is joyful, irreverent, colourful and queer.

Produced by Straighten Your Crown Productions (Nicole LaFountaine) and 16th & 8th Productions (Jaime Bartolett and Lucas Katler).

Comments