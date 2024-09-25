Judi Dench, Giles Terera and More Join A MARVELLOUS PARTY, a Celebration of Noel Coward's Life & Work

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stars including Hugh Bonneville, Gyles Brandreth, Judi Dench, Lindsay Duncan, Cush Jumbo, Robert Lindsay, Damian Lewis, Hilton McRae and Giles Terera will gather in a charity gala performance at London's Prince of Wales Theatre on Sunday 17 November 2024, to celebrate the enduring legacy of the internationally acclaimed playwright, composer, director, actor and singer, Sir Noël Coward (1899-1973).

Youth groups and bursary recipients, who have been supported by the Noël Coward Foundation over the years, will be participating making this a truly inter-generational event.

Directed by Daniel Evans (Co-Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company) with more stars to be announced, the gala will feature excepts, including previously unseen material, from Coward's plays, sketches and songs, as well as celebrating his famous wit, star friendships and exquisite style. Musical direction will be by Tom Brady (Musical Director Guys & Dolls, The Bridge Theatre).

The performance marks the culmination of Coward 125, the two-year long celebration of Noël Coward's life and work, leading up to the 125th anniversary of Coward's birth.

Following Coward's lifelong support of philanthropic causes, the gala will be in aid of three charities:, The Queen's Reading Room, the Noël Coward Foundation and Acting For Others. These outstanding organisations are all united with Noël in the belief that the arts belong to everyone.

The Prince of Wales Theatre has generously been provided by Sir Cameron Mackintosh. All performers appear subject to availability.

Comments