Jonathan Ross Will Join Richard Curtis at JUST FOR LAUGHS LONDON in March

The event takes place 2nd - 5th March 2023 at The O2 complex.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Television royalty Jonathan Ross, comedian Rosie Jones and actress Michelle De Swarte have joined the Just For Laughs LONDON festival line up, which is taking place from 2nd - 5th March 2023 at The O2 complex. Tickets, including the 4-day festival pass* are now on sale and are available from www.jfllondon.com.

All three will be participating as part of two special Comic Relief shows hosted by the charity's co-founder, Richard Curtis, and comedian Sue Perkins at Just For Laughs LONDON. Money raised by the two shows will help support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty here in the UK and around the world. When buying their ticket or festival passes, there will also be an opportunity to add an additional donation to Comic Relief, as well as the option to donate on-site.

Richard Curtis said: "At Comic Relief, we believe in the power of comedy and entertainment to drive positive change across the world. That's why I'm delighted to be hosting this special show at the very first Just For Laughs Festival in London, with AEG and The O2. I am incredibly excited about sharing the stage with my good friend and Comic Relief supporter Jonathan Ross and can't wait to see Sue Perkins, Rosie Jones and Michelle de Swarte take to the stage with Proud Every Day. Comic Relief has raised more than £1.5billion in the last 35 years and now more than ever we are passionate about providing support to those who need it most. This will be a truly special event, one for all but especially those die-hard comedy fans."

Bruce Hills, President of Just For Laughs, said: 'We are honoured to be partnering with Comic Relief as part of our inaugural Just For Laughs LONDON festival and to be helping raise donations for Red Nose Day. We are really hoping that our collaboration with Comic Relief will be one that will continue to grow alongside our festival for many years to come.'

Television royalty, comedian, actor, writer, producer and legendary talk show host Jonathan Ross will be joining Richard Curtis, for "Comic Relief - the Truth & Everything Except the Truth" on Sunday 5th March. The one-of-a-kind, unforgettable afternoon of comedy, memories and mishaps will see the two comedy greats join forces to discuss the history of Comic Relief. With more guests to be announced soon.

Film writer and director, responsible for films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones' Diary, Mr Bean, Love Actually, The Boat That Rocked, About Time and most recently Danny Boyle's Yesterday, Richard is also the co-founder and vice-chair of Comic Relief, which he started after visiting Ethiopia during the 1985 famine. He has co-produced the Red Nose Day live night of TV for the BBC since 1988 and the charity has now made over £1.5 billion for projects in the UK and around the world during that time.

Comedian Rosie Jones and actress Michelle de Swarte are the first two guests announced as part of "Comic Relief: Proud Every Day with Your Glorious Host Sue Perkins'' taking place on Sunday 5th March - an exclusive panel event that promises to be a celebration of what Comic Relief does best - tackling the most important issues while putting a smile on people's faces. For more than 30 years, Comic Relief has proudly supported the LGBTQ+ community, funding numerous projects both here in the UK and around the world.

Series regular in Katherine Ryan's Netflix series The Duchess, Michelle de Swarte also plays the lead role of Natasha in HBO/Sky series The Baby from Sister Pictures and most recently starred in last week's episode of Live at The Apollo. Michelle also has had her own semi-autobiographical comedy series commissioned by the BBC with Various Artists Limited. that will begin filming in Summer 2023.

British comedian, writer and actress, Rosie Jones is a must-see act on the UK comedy circuit. Having fronted two travelogue series' of her own for Channel 4, Mission: Accessible and Trip Hazard, Rosie can also be seen on countless hit television shows including Live At The Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Cats Does Countdown, The Last Leg, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, Mock The Week, Hypothetical, The Ranganation, Jon Richardson's Channel Hopping, Dating No Filter and The Last Leg Tokyo to name a few! Rosie is also an established writer and actor, having written on hit Netflix series Sex Education, she also both wrote and starred in Disability Benefits (C4). Rosie made her prime-time debut in Silent Witness, and most recently starred as recurring guest role Paula in BBC's Casualty. 2022 saw the release of Rosie's second children's book, The Amazing Edie Eckhart: The Big Trip, published by Hachette Children's Group. Esteemed author Jacqueline Wilson described Rosie's first publication in the series as a "brilliant book - fresh, funny and ultra cool".

More details on the full slate of programming for Just For Laughs LONDON, a four-day festival being held between March 2-5, 2023, inclusive at The O2 can be found below at www.jfllondon.com.




Andrew Bentley BEM, founding Chief Executive of Storyhouse is stepping down after 17 years and having led the organisation to great success, including expertly navigating the organisation through a global pandemic when Storyhouse remained connected and accessible to its communities to continue its vital work of entertaining, inspiring, supporting and welcoming visitors.
Following a sell-out rural tour in 2022, SWIM, the solo show about community, grief and the outdoors returns to UK regional theatres.
Following a sell-out performance in 2023, Saher Shah's debut play Vitamin D is returning for a tour this Spring. With an all female cast, Vitamin D explores the taboo of divorce in British South Asian culture.
After sold-out work-in-progress sharings at Camden People's Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre, Ladyfriends will premiere at Bristol's Loco Klub this March. Ladyfriends' run at the Loco Klub includes a post-show disco hosted by WNB Disco Collective: the queer nightlife pioneers behind Misscoteque.

