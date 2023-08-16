Jonathan Kent's Production of Puccini's TOSCA Released on Royal Opera House Stream

It will be available to watch from Thursday 17 August.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

The Royal Opera House will release three exclusive recordings of The Royal Ballet’s founding choreographer Frederick Ashton’s work on Royal Opera House Stream. Available to watch from Thursday 17 August, this triple bill was recorded in 2022, uniting Ashton’s modernist Scènes de ballet, the emotive A Month in the Country, and the rapturous Rhapsody.

First performed at the Royal Opera House in 1948, Ashton's Scènes de ballet was inspired by Igor Stravinsky’s score, described as 'the most fascinating and perfect music for dancing’. Based on geometric theories, the choreography unites lines and patterns to create a vivid spectacle that comes to life in exquisitely chic designs by André Beaurepaire. Royal Ballet Principals Sarah Lamb and Vadim Muntagirov lead in this recording.

A Month in the Country, based on the play by Ivan Turgenev, was originally created in 1976 set to music by Fryderyk Chopin in an arrangement by John Lanchbery. A Month in the Country charts the heartbreak and turmoil of a tumultuous love triangle in the midst of domesticity and stars Marianela Nuñez in the role of Natalia Petrovna, with Matthew Ball as Beliaev and Christopher Saunders as Yslaev.

Rhapsody, set to Sergey Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Frederick Ashton created the ballet on Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lesley Collier in 1980 in honour of the 80th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. Principal dancers Marcelino Sambé and Francesca Hayward lead in this recording.

Ashton’s works join a host of over 60 productions already available to watch on Royal Opera House Stream. Recently released works include The Royal Ballet’s Giselle (2014), starring former Principal Carlos Acosta as Albrecht, Principal dancer Natalia Osipova in the role of Giselle and former First Soloist Hikaru Kobayashi as Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis.

Also new to Royal Opera House Stream is David McVicar’s celebrated production of The Marriage of Figaro. The 2022 production is conducted by Antonio Pappano and stars Riccardo Fassi in the role of Figaro, with Giulia Semenzato as Susanna, Germán E. Alcántara as Count Almaviva, Federica Lombardi as Countess Almaviva, Hanna Hipp as Cherubino and Monica Bacelli as Marcellina. All this is available alongside access to wide ranging behind-the-scenes insights and masterclasses with a range of talent across the worlds of ballet and opera.

Join today to watch the world’s greatest performers, emerging talent, leading choreographers and trailblazing creative teams from the comfort of your own home. From family favourites and modern masterpieces to heart-breaking arias and passionate pas-de-deux, Royal Opera House Stream offers it all: truly transformative experiences for only £9.99 a month or £99 annually. Whatever your interest – whether classical or contemporary – there’s something for everyone.



