Jon Robyns Joins Cast of FIGARO: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL at the London Palladium

Creators Ashley Jana and Will Nunziata and their Tony Award® and GRAMMY Award winning producing team have announced that West End leading man Jon Robyns will play the title role in Figaro: An Original Musical at the iconic London Palladium.

The new musical will receive its world premiere in London with two fully-staged concert performances on Monday 3 February & Tuesday 4 February 2025. Tickets are on sale now at lwtheatres.co.uk or at figaromusical.com.

Playing the title role of Figaro, Jon Robyns has taken to the stage in some of the most iconic roles in musical theatre including The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (His Majesty’s Theatre); Jean Valjean and Marius in Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre), King George in Hamilton (Victoria Palace) and Princeton/Rod in Avenue Q (Original London Cast, Noel Coward & Gielgud Theatres).

Jon Robyns joins the previously announced Olivier Award nominated and Six: The Musical’s original Katherine Howard, Aimie Atkinson who will play the role of Lucia. Aimie has also played the central role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, Rem in the sell-out world premiere of Death Note In Concert at the London Palladium and The Lyric Theatre and Daniela in In the Heights at King’s Cross Theatre. Aimie won the BBC Voice of Musical Theatre in 2006 and her debut album Step Inside Love was released in 2017.

After leading the World Premiere Cast Recording release of Figaro, Cayleigh Capaldi will take to the stage for the World Premiere production in her West End debut in the role of Sienna. Recently starring as Elsa in the regional premiere of Disney’s Frozen in Tuacahn, USA, Cayleigh is currently a member of the cast of Off-Broadway hit, Titanique, playing the role of Rose.

Sophia Goodman (Matilda the Musical, Les Miserables) will play Amelia and Maggie Solimine will make her West End debut in the roles of Ensemble/Standby. Casting is by Harry Blumenau.

Further star casting announcements will be made soon.

Initial Creative Team members include musical director Caitlin Morgan (Six: The Musical, Burlesque), costume designer Sophia Pardon (The Wizard of Oz, Once), set designer Justin Williams (Your Lie In April, Death Note), lighting designer Alex Musgrave (The White Factory, You Are Here).

Figaro: An Original Musical is brought to the stage by a stellar creative team that includes the show’s creators and book writers, singer/songwriter, Ashley Jana (who has over 60 million streams of her music online) and award-winning director and writer Will Nunziata (whose production of White Rose: The Musical just finished an acclaimed run off-Broadway and will be making it’s UK premiere in later in 2025). Michael Lamon (Lead Producer) is a Tony Award® winning producer with credits including Merrily We Roll Along, A Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, and SMASH (2025). Van Dean (Executive Producer) is a Tony Award® and GRAMMY Award winning producer of 15 Broadway musicals and plays including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Jagged Little Pill plus is a co-producer of the forthcoming film musical Kiss of the Spider Woman starring Jennifer Lopez.

Figaro: An Original Musical is the hauntingly beautiful tale of Sienna, a young woman who dreams of singing but feels imprisoned by her life on her father's farm. When a chance encounter with two young orphans thrusts her into the life of a travelling performer, she meets the handsome Figaro, who promises to make all her dreams come true - but there is always a price to fame. Part love story, part mystery, Sienna's journey to discover herself and live the life she always wanted is fraught with twists and turns until it culminates in a moment that will change the course of her life forever.

Tickets for Figaro: An Original Musical In Concert at the London Palladium are on sale now HERE.

ASHLEY JANA is a singer/songwriter, producer, and engineer whose music has independently garnered over 60 million streams. Her original music has been featured on HBO, NBC, Showtime, Lifetime, Bravo, Vice, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, CNN, TLC, TNT, Oxygen, and more. 20 of her original songs have been featured on the hit show “Dance Moms”, with her song “Feels So Good”, co-produced with Grammy winner Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins landing on the hit show "Empire”. She also wrote the topline melody of "Jelly Jelly" for K-pop sensation TWICE, the topline melody of "Scelgo Ancora Te" for Italian superstar Giorgia, and most recently, the song "Trouble" for America's Got Talent Allstar, Daneliya Tuleshova. Ashley works out of her home studio, where she provides a wide range of online music production services, and she recently completed production for the world premiere album version of her new musical, co-written with Will Nunziata, Figaro: An Original Musical. For more about Ashley Jana, please visit www.ashleyjana.com.

WILL NUNZIATA is a NYC-based award-winning director, producer, writer, and creator of theatre, concert, television, and film. Film: The Old Guitarist (Writer, Director). Awards: London Movie Awards (Best Short Film, Best Director), New York Movie Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short), Paris Film Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short), among others. Screenplay: Lillith (Winner of Best Original Screenplay, 2023 Hollywood Blood Horror Festival and Winner of Best Horror Screenplay, 2024 New York Screenplay Competition). Theatre: Figaro: An Original Musical (Director, Co-Book Writer - West End 2025), White Rose: The Musical (Director - Off-Broadway 2024, UK 2025), Van Gogh: An Original Musical (Director, Co-Creator), An Entirely Ordinary Town: A New Musical (Director), Faygele: A New Play (Director), By The End Of Tonight (Director), Little Black Book: A New Musical (Co-Creator). Miss Peggy Lee (Director, Writer, Co-Creator) starring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. Award: Broadway World Best Director. Concerts: Will has written and directed shows for Tony Award winner Lillias White, Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, Soul Train Award winner Nicole Henry, and Grammy Award nominee Clint Holmes, to name a few. For twenty years Will performed professionally, singing across the country and around the world with his twin brother, singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata, culminating in co-headlining Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops Symphony Orchestra. Will is a proud graduate of Boston College and a member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Union. For more, please visit www.WillNunziata.com and @willnunzofficial on Instagram.

MICHAEL LAMON is a Tony Award® winning producer, Purple Heart recipient, and former Presidential Management Fellow. Broadway credits as a producer include Merrily We Roll Along, A Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, and SMASH (2025). West End credits as an investor include Dr. Semmelweis, Ocean at the End of the Lane, The Crucible, and A Strange Loop. Concert: A Little Night Music with Cynthia Erivo at Lincoln Center and Figaro: An Original Musical at The London Palladium (Lead Producer | Feb 2025).

With over 25 years of diverse vocal and instrumental music experience, Michael has performed all the way from Carnegie Hall to The Warped Tour to Al Anbar, Iraq. Michael is also the Executive Director and Founder of The Apollo Fund, an arts non-profit in NYC.

Michael resides in NYC with his wife (Julia), and two children (Livia and Titus). He holds a Master of Public Administration in International Economic Policy from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Music from Concordia College, MN.

VAN DEAN is a Tony Award® and GRAMMY award winning producer of 15 Broadway musicals and plays (including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia, How To Dance in Ohio, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess, Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Evita, The Best Man, The Velocity of Autumn), 300+ musical theater-related recordings (including Matilda, The Color Purple, Gutenberg (Broadway), Anastasia, How To Dance in Ohio, My Fair Lady, If The Fates Allow: Hadestown Holiday Album, Caroline, or Change, Assassins, The Lightning Thief), as well as numerous Broadway/National Tours, Off-Broadway musicals, concert events, 4 West End productions (Bonnie & Clyde, Your Lie in April, Blippi and Master Class).



Van is a co-producer on the forthcoming film musical of “Kiss of the Spider Woman” starring Jennifer Lopez and written and directed by Academy Award winner Bill Condon. Dean is also a co-producer of the feature film documentary “Midsummer in Newtown” which premiered as a Spotlight selection at Tribeca Film Festival. He also has several other film and television musicals in pre-production.

Van is President and Founder of Center Stage Records and also co-founded Broadway Records. His philanthropic work includes being a producer of “Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love”, Broadway United’s “We Are The World”, “Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice”, “From Broadway With Love” benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award winner for sound design) and Parkland as well his work with NewArts in Sandy Hook/Newtown, CT and serving on the Board of The Oscar Hammerstein II Museum and Education Center.

