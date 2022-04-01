John Owen Jones and Rosemary Ashe Join the Cast of BAKE OFF THE MUSICAL at Everyman Theatre

Mark Goucher Productions Ltd have announced the cast of Bake Off the Musical opening at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 22 July 2022 for a limited run. Endorsed and created in association with Executive Producer Richard McKerrow and the producers of the TV phenomenon, Love Productions, this musical comedy has perfectly reimagined the nation's favourite baking show into a funny and charming musical comedy.

The cast is led by Award winning West End and Broadway star John Owen Jones [Les Misèrables, The Phantom of the Opera] alongside West End favourite Rosemary Ashe [The Phantom of The Opera, Les Misérables, Oliver! The Witches of Eastwick] playing the revered judges. The presenter will be played by TV actor Jaye Jacobs [Holby City, Waterloo Road] and Scott Paige [The Addams Family, Mr Rye in Nativity! Eurobeat]

They will be joined by a stellar cast of musical professionals who will play the contestants; Catriana Sanderson [Evita, We Will Rock You], Charlotte Wakefield [The Boy In A Dress, Crazy For You, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang], Claire Moore [Mary Poppins, The Girls, (Olivier nomination for Best Actress)], Damian Humbly [Local Hero, Merrily We Roll Along, Hedda Gabler], Jay Saighal [Hedda Gabler , Romeo and Juliet & Richard III], Michael Cahill [Martin Guerre, Les Misérables, Starlight Express, Joseph], Simbi Akande [Prince of Egypt, A Christmas Carol, The Light in the Piazza] and making his professional debut Aharon Rayner.

Bake Off the Musical features an original score, with songs written by multi-award-winning duo Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary [The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13¾; Red Riding Hood], critically acclaimed as "one of musical theatre's most dynamic writing partnerships," along with familiar West End faces and industry leading musicians. It is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and designed by Alice Power.

This brand, new musical follows eight amateur baking contestants as they compete to impress two iconic judges and battle their way to be crowned champion Star Baker. Each with their own stories to tell. The audience will be taken on a heart-warming journey as the contestant's face trials, tribulations and baking failures along the way. Throw in a pair of witty presenters and the esteemed judges and it's a recipe for a truly wonderful story-telling musical comedy.

Produced by Mark Goucher, CEO of eponymous theatre company Mark Goucher Productions Ltd whose current repertoire of worldwide touring shows include the Tony award-winning Priscilla: Queen of the Desert and Hairspray, alongside executive producer Richard McKerrow, CEO of Love Productions and co-creator along with Anna Beattie of The Great British Bake Off phenomenon [Celebrity Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals, Junior Bake Off, The Great British Sewing Bee, and The Great Pottery Throw Down] - with a host of smash-hit programmes for Channel 4, BBC One and Netflix - their impressive credentials create nothing short of a production tour de force.

Mark Goucher said "The TV phenomenon Great British Bake Off gets to the heart of the nation, and for a long time I felt that it could work wonderfully well on the stage. We started working on the production a couple of years ago and with this talented creative team and in association with the TV show's creator we have created a musical comedy that will live up to the cherished program. What a joy it will be to see beloved West End Singers bringing this score to life for the first time to win over our Cheltenham audience."

Tickets starting from £22

Book online at: http://www.everymantheatre.org.uk