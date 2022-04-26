John Owen-Jones, Rosemary Ashe, and Claire Moore Set For GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF: THE MUSICAL

Great British Bake Off: The Musical will open at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 22 July 2022 for a limited run. Endorsed and created in association with producers of the TV phenomenon, Love Productions, this musical comedy has perfectly reimagined the nation's favourite baking show into a funny and charming musical comedy.

The cast is led by Award winning West End and Broadway star John Owen-Jones [Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera] alongside West End favourites Rosemary Ashe [The Phantom of The Opera, Les Misérables, Oliver! The Witches of Eastwick] and Claire Moore [Mary Poppins, The Girls, (Olivier nomination for Best Actress)].

The presenters will be played by TV actor Jaye Jacobs [Holby City, Waterloo Road] and Scott Paige [The Addams Family, Nativity!] and will be joined by a stellar cast of musical professionals who will play the contestants; Catriana Sandison [Evita, We Will Rock You], Charlotte Wakefield [The Boy In The Dress, Crazy For You, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang], Damian Humbley [Merrily We Roll Along, Hedda Gabler], Jay Saighal [Hedda Gabler , Romeo and Juliet, Richard III], Michael Cahill [Martin Guerre, Les Misérables, Starlight Express, Joseph], Simbi Akande [Prince of Egypt, A Christmas Carol], and making his professional debut Aharon Rayner. Cast also includes Annette Yeo, Gabriella Stylianou, David Haydn, and Louis Gaudencio.

Great British Bake Off: The Musical features an original score, with songs written by multi-award-winning duo Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary [The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13¾], critically acclaimed as "one of musical theatre's most dynamic writing partnerships".

The creative team includes Director Rachel Kavanaugh [Wind in the Willows, Half a Sixpence], Set and Costume Designer Alice Power [Upstart Crow, Present Laughter], Georgina Lamb (choreographer), Ben Cracknell (lighting designer), Ben Harrison (sound designer), Tom Curran (orchestrations), Mark Collins (musical supervisor and musical director) and Chris Poon (Assistant Musical Director).

This brand-new musical follows a host of amateur bakers as they seek to impress two iconic judges and battle their way to be crowned Star Baker. The audience will be taken on a heart-warming journey as the baker's face trials, tribulations, and baking failures along the way. Throw in a pair of witty presenters and the esteemed judges and it's a recipe for a truly wonderful musical comedy.

Produced by Mark Goucher whose previous shows have included successful UK tours of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert and Hairspray, alongside executive producer Richard McKerrow, CEO of Love Productions and co-creator (along with Anna Beattie) of The Great British Bake Off phenomenon [Celebrity Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals, Junior Bake Off] - and a host of other smash-hit programmes for Channel 4, BBC One and Netflix - their impressive credentials create nothing short of a production tour de force.

Mark Goucher said "The TV phenomenon The Great British Bake Off gets to the heart of the nation, and for a long time I felt that it could work wonderfully well on the stage. We started working on the production a couple of years ago and with this talented creative team and in association with the TV show's creator we have created a musical comedy that will live up to the cherished program. What a joy it will be to see beloved West End singers bringing this score to life for the first time to win over our Cheltenham audience."

Richard McKerrow said "This brand-new Bake-Off Musical has been a creative labour of love that has taken several years of painstaking development. But thanks to Mark and his fantastic team of musical producers and writers, who have remained passionately committed to the cause, we hope that this soulful, warm-hearted, humorous musical will captivate an audience. It certainly aims to embrace the spirit of the television show. We often say, "Love the Bakers, Love the Baking!" Now it's time to Love the Singers and Love the Songs!"

Tickets

Tickets starting from £22

Book online at: http://www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Great British Bake Off: The Musical

Fri 22 July - Sat 6 August

Matinees: Thurs & Sat 2:00pm & Evenings: Mon-Sat 7:30pm