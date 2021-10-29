John Owen-Jones Announced As Guest Star For Lucie Jones' Exclusive Festive Shows

John Owen-Jones will be joining fellow Welsh West End singing sensation Lucie Jones to celebrate the festive season in style at her exclusive December concerts.

John - who has starred to great acclaim as both Jean Valjean and The Phantom - will appear at the Lucie Jones at Christmas concerts at St David's Hall, Cardiff, and at Her Majesty's Theatre, London.

The intimate and exclusive shows will feature Lucie, who is currently playing Jenna Hunterson on the UK tour of Waitress, and John performing all their favourite Christmas songs and showtunes, accompanied by Lucie's live band.

Lucie Jones at Christmas dates:

· St David's Hall, Cardiff, Monday December 13

· Her Majesty's Theatre, London, Tuesday, December 14

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com.

Speaking about John joining her for the festive shows, Lucie said: "John is an absolutely incredible performer so I am delighted he will be joining me at home in Cardiff and then at Her Majesty's. It will make the evenings just that bit more special to have John on stage with me."

John added: "Lucie and I have sung together many times over the years, and recorded The Prayer together for my latest album, so it will be fantastic to be part of these festive concerts at two venues which mean so much to me - a Welsh homecoming at St David's and a return to The Phantom's lair at Her Majesty's... I can't wait!"

John Owen-Jones is famous for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in LES MISERABLES in the West End and on Broadway - and still holds claim to being the youngest actor in history to have played the role. He's played The Phantom more than any other actor in the show's West End history - meaning he'll feel right at home at Her Majesty's Theatre, where the show is based.

Lucie Jones first rose to fame as a finalist on ITV's The X Factor in 2009 and has gone on to star in roles such as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Maureen in RENT and Molly in Ghost, as well as representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017. She is currently playing the role of Jenna Hunterson in Waitress for the show's first UK tour, having first played the role at London's Adelphi Theatre, after spending the summer playing Fantine in LES MISERABLES: The Staged Concert.

Lucie Jones at Christmas is presented by live music and event promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with theatre producers Lambert Jackson Productions.

Jamie Lambert of Lambert Jackson said: "We are delighted to be bringing Lucie's Christmas shows to the stage - and to be announcing John Owen-Jones as a special guest. They are both incredible talents within British musical theatre so to bring them together for these two exclusive shows is just brilliant."

Last year Lucie released her concert album Lucie Jones - Live at The Adelphi, with songs including 'Don't Rain On My Parade' (Funny Girl), 'She Used To Be Mine' (Waitress), 'Into The Unknown' (Frozen 2) along with her Eurovision hit 'Never Give Up On You' - giving fans a hint of what could be featured in Lucie Jones at Christmas.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: "Fans of musical theatre will love these special concert shows from Lucie Jones with John Owen-Jones - two incredible Welsh talents. We hope they will get audiences in the festive mood with some seasonal specials."