Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO

TV dance sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe is thrilled to be presenting a brand-new production Johannes Radebe: House Of Jojo, following the phenomenal success of his first two sell-out UK and Ireland tours. Johannes Radebe: House Of Jojo will open on 29 March 2024 and run through to 2 June 2024, performing across the UK and will play a special performance at the London Palladium for the first time on 4 May 2024.

Join Johannes Radebe and a host of eclectic characters in this brand-new theatrical celebration jam-packed with roof-raising music, dazzling costumes and of course, world class dance.

The doors to the House Of Jojo are open – and you are invited.

Johannes said, “Give the people what they want and need. Swirl, sip and knock it back. It’s palatable, rich in taste and flavour. Served by yours truly... you're all invited down glamour street. Kindly RSVP to LOVE. Leave all your expectations at the door and welcome to the House Of Jojo !”

Born in the township Zamdela Sasolburg, South Africa, Johannes Radebe started dancing when he was seven. He was fascinated by the discipline and the glamour of Ballroom and Latin. Over the next 13 years, Johannes competed in local competitions, climbing up the Latin ranks with top honours, and eventually adding Ballroom and other dance styles, such as African Contemporary and Jazz. He became a finalist at national dance competitions and received an invitation to compete internationally in St Petersburg, Russia.



At the age of 21, Johannes left South Africa to work on the internationally renowned Italian cruise liner Costa. Persistence and experience saw this young, vibrant South African given more responsibilities including choreographing, teaching new dancers, and then eventually being promoted to Dance Captain. In 2018, he was invited to join the debut season of the international hit show, Dancing With The Stars, in South Africa.



Johannes toured the world in the international dance show Burn The Floor before being headhunted by Strictly Come Dancing. He moved to the UK to dance on the flagship BBC show. In his second series, he was partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima. In 2021, he and his celebrity partner, John Waite, made history by being the first all-male partnership to compete on the show. The pair made it to the final and recently won the British LGBT Award for Media Moment of the Year. In 2022, he was partnered with comedian and actress Ellie Taylor. Johannes will return to the ballroom for his sixth series in September. His first book Jojo: Finally Home will publish on 7 September 2023.

2024 TOUR SCHEDULE

29 March High Wycombe Swan Theatre

30 March Oxford New Theatre

4 – 6 April Cheltenham Everyman

7 April Southampton Mayflower Theatre

8 April Truro Hall For Cornwall

11 April Bridlington Spa

12 April Stockton Globe

13 April Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

15 April Bristol The Hippodrome

18 April Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

19 April Guildford G Live

20 April Glasgow SEC Armadillo

21 April Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre

24 April Dartford Orchard Theatre

25 April York Grand Opera House

26 April Carlisle Sands Centre

27 April Sheffield City Hall

29 April – 1 May Belfast Grand Opera House

4 May The London Palladium

5 May Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

7 – 8 May Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

9 May Manchester Opera House

10 May Ipswich Regent Theatre

11 May Southend Cliffs Pavilion

12 May Norwich Theatre Royal

15 – 16 May Leicester Curve

17 May Blackpool Opera House

19 May Newcastle Theatre Royal

22 May Milton Keynes Theatre

23 – 24 May Birmingham The Alexandra

25 May Llandudno Venue Cymru

26 May Stoke Regent Theatre

29 – 30 May Brighton Theatre Royal

31 May Swindon Wyvern Theatre

1 June Bath Forum

2 June Liverpool Empire Theatre

