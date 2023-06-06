Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO

Venues will include London Palladium and Edinburgh Playhouse

Jun. 06, 2023

Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO

TV dance sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe is thrilled to be presenting a brand-new production Johannes Radebe:  House Of Jojo, following the phenomenal success of his first two sell-out UK and Ireland tours. Johannes Radebe:  House Of Jojo will open on 29 March 2024 and run through to 2 June 2024, performing across the UK and will play a special performance at the London Palladium for the first time on 4 May 2024.

Join Johannes Radebe and a host of eclectic characters in this brand-new theatrical celebration jam-packed with roof-raising music, dazzling costumes and of course, world class dance. 

The doors to the House Of Jojo are open – and you are invited.

Johannes said, “Give the people what they want and need. Swirl, sip and knock it back. It’s palatable, rich in taste and flavour. Served by yours truly... you're all invited down glamour street. Kindly RSVP to LOVE. Leave all your expectations at the door and welcome to the  House Of Jojo !”

Born in the township Zamdela Sasolburg, South Africa, Johannes Radebe started dancing when he was seven.  He was fascinated by the discipline and the glamour of Ballroom and Latin.  Over the next 13 years, Johannes competed in local competitions, climbing up the Latin ranks with top honours, and eventually adding Ballroom and other dance styles, such as African Contemporary and Jazz. He became a finalist at national dance competitions and received an invitation to compete internationally in St Petersburg, Russia.


At the age of 21, Johannes left South Africa to work on the internationally renowned Italian cruise liner Costa.  Persistence and experience saw this young, vibrant South African given more responsibilities including choreographing, teaching new dancers, and then eventually being promoted to Dance Captain.  In 2018, he was invited to join the debut season of the international hit show, Dancing With The Stars, in South Africa.
 

Johannes toured the world in the international dance show Burn The Floor before being headhunted by Strictly Come Dancing.  He moved to the UK to dance on the flagship BBC show.  In his second series, he was partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima.  In 2021, he and his celebrity partner, John Waite, made history by being the first all-male partnership to compete on the show. The pair made it to the final and recently won the British LGBT Award for Media Moment of the Year. In 2022, he was partnered with comedian and actress Ellie Taylor. Johannes will return to the ballroom for his sixth series in September. His first book Jojo: Finally Home will publish on 7 September 2023.

 

2024 TOUR SCHEDULE

29 March    High Wycombe Swan Theatre 

30 March    Oxford New Theatre

4 – 6 April    Cheltenham Everyman 

7 April    Southampton Mayflower Theatre  

8 April     Truro Hall For Cornwall  

11 April     Bridlington Spa  

12 April     Stockton Globe 

13 April     Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

15 April     Bristol The Hippodrome    

18 April     Aylesbury Waterside Theatre    

19 April     Guildford G Live  

20 April     Glasgow SEC Armadillo 

21 April     Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre    

24 April     Dartford Orchard Theatre

25 April    York Grand Opera House

26 April     Carlisle Sands Centre    

27 April    Sheffield City Hall    

29 April – 1 May     Belfast Grand Opera House  

4 May     The London Palladium    

5 May     Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre               

7 – 8 May     Canterbury Marlowe Theatre  

9 May    Manchester Opera House      

10 May    Ipswich Regent Theatre

11 May    Southend Cliffs Pavilion   

12 May     Norwich Theatre Royal    

15 – 16 May     Leicester Curve    

17 May    Blackpool Opera House     

19 May     Newcastle Theatre Royal    

22 May     Milton Keynes Theatre 

23 – 24 May     Birmingham The Alexandra                                        

25 May     Llandudno Venue Cymru   

26 May     Stoke Regent Theatre       

29 – 30 May     Brighton Theatre Royal        

31 May     Swindon Wyvern Theatre    

1 June     Bath Forum    

2 June     Liverpool Empire Theatre       
 




