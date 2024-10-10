Joel Harper-Jackson and Sierra Boggess Will Headline I AM HARVEY MILK at Cadogan Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I AM HARVEY MILK, based on the life of American LGBTQ+ activist, will see the West End’s Joel Harper-Jackson (Standing at Skys Edge, Cock) and Broadway’s Sierra Boggess (Love Never Dies, Phantom of the Opera), lead a 50 strong choir and 26-piece orchestra for two special performances of Andrew Lippa’s oratorio at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 27 October 2024. Vanessa Williams (The Devil Wears Prada, Ugly Betty) and Alex Jennings (My Fair Lady, The Crown) will join as host. These European Premiere concerts will raise money for LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.

Harvey Milk was famously the first openly gay man elected to public office in California, serving on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in the late 1970s until his assassination. Milk championed anti-discrimination laws, affordable housing, and equal rights, while giving a powerful voice to marginalised communities. The artist Gilbert Baker designed the first rainbow flag in 1978 on Milk’s urging to create a symbol of pride for the gay community. Harvey Milk’s legacy endures as a symbol of hope and perseverance in the fight for justice, inspiring countless activists and movements for equality worldwide. This concert honours his life and the lasting impact of his work.

Joel Harper-Jackson will star as Harvey, fresh off the back of his run as Harry in the Olivier Award Winning Standing at the Sky’s Edge (Gillian Lynne Theatre). Joel notably stepped into the role of M in Marianne Elliott’s critically acclaimed West End production of Cock (Ambassadors Theatre) in 2022. Further theatre credits include Charlie Price in the UK Tour of Kinky Boots and Jesus Christ Superstar at Regents Park.

Joining Joel - and making her return to the London stage - is renowned Broadway actress and Olivier Award Nominee Sierra Boggess. Sierra originated the roles of Christine in Love Never Dies in London (Adelphi Theatre) for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical; Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid(Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Broadway), Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock (Winter Garden Theatre, Broadway) and starred as Christine in the 25th Anniversary Concert production of Phantom of the Opera (Royal Albert Hall). Other theatre credits include Fantine in Les Misérables (West End), Mary in Harmony (Broadway) and Rebecca in It Shoulda Been You (Broadway).

Vanessa Williams and Alex Jennings will share hosting duties with Williams helming the 2.30pm performance and Jennings the 7.30pm show.

Vanessa Williams is currently preparing for the original West End production of The Devil Wears Prada, in which she stars as Miranda Priestly. Perhaps best known for her role as Wilhelmina Slater in the American TV show Ugly Betty, Williams boasts a long list of Broadway credits, including Aurora in Kiss of the Spiderwoman and the Witch in Into the Woods.

Alex Jennings is perhaps best known for his on screen portrayal of public figures including King Charles in The Queen, The Duke of Windsor in The Crown and Alan Bennett in the screen adaptation of The Lady in the Van, where he stars opposite the late Dame Maggie Smith. Jennings’ countless stage credits include Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady and Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Written by Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Addams Family), I Am Harvey Milk weaves the story of Harvey Milk’s life – from boyhood, to his rise as the first openly gay man to hold public office in California and finally to his assassination in 1978.

Part choral work, part theatre piece, I Am Harvey Milk is a triumphant and emotional celebration of an LGBTQ+ icon.

All profits from these concerts will go to the LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.

Joining Andrew on the creative team for I Am Harvey Milk are Director Kirk Jameson (Song From Far Away starring Will Young, Home MCR and Hampstead Theatre; Buyer and Cellar starring Rob Madge), Musical Director Jonathan Gill and Movement DirectorKhiley Williams.

Andrew Lippa was originally commissioned to compose I Am Harvey Milk by The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus for their 35th Anniversary in 2013. The chorus’ first ever public performance took place at a vigil on the night of Harvey Milk’s assassination in 1978.

Founded in 1989, Stonewall is a leading LGBTQ+ charity made up of LGBTQ+ people, allies, family and friends dedicated to fighting for freedom, equity and potential. With a mission to create a world where all LGBTQ+ people can live their lives to the full freely and without fear, Stonewall works tirelessly to support communities, influence policies, and promote inclusivity across society.

