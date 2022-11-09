Joe Lycett's MORE, MORE, MORE? HOW DO YOU LYCETT? HOW DO YOU LYCETT? Is Available To Stream This Week

Joe Lycett's sell-out tour show More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? is available to stream and download from 9am (GMT) on Friday 11th November, exclusively from joelycett.com.

Having toured the UK to sell-out audiences, this critically acclaimed, much-talked-about show can now be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. For the last four years (the very right wing artist formerly known as Hugo Boss) Joe Lycett has been working on a stunt which involved infuriating MPs, led to headlines around the world and to Mummy getting in trouble with the police (again).

Dropping not-so-subtle hints about the stunt in media appearances and concocting fictional characters to mask his endeavours, More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? reveals all about Joe's scheming, and comes stuffed with jokes, paintings, potty-mouthed gardening updates and much more.

Fans who purchase the show at joelycett.com will also get access to a bonus 'Making of' interview with Greg James, where Joe reveals more about how he created the show, plus the first 1,000 people to purchase the show will receive a free PDF of the tour's programme.

Joe Lycett said: "What started as a very stupid idea turned into my favourite thing I've done with my life. I can't wait for the world to hear this remarkable and ultimately ridiculous story."

Ken Roberts, VP, Communications, Gayborhood Foundation, said: "We can neither confirm nor deny the events Mr Lycett describes in the show."