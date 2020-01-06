Jennifer Tang Named Genesis Fellow at the Young Vic

Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah today announces director Jennifer Tang as the next Genesis Fellow at the Young Vic.

Jennifer is an award-winning theatre-maker and stage director, specialising in making new work across multiple disciplines. Her practice spans new writing, devised work and theatre with music, and she has extensive experience of working with communities and young people. Jennifer will take over the role of Genesis Fellow in April 2020 from Nadia Latif, who concludes her tenure at the Young Vic with the sell-out, acclaimed production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Fairview.

Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah said: "I am delighted today to announce Jennifer Tang as the next Genesis Fellow. She joins the Young Vic with an impressive body of work already under her belt, and I am looking forward to working alongside her."

Jennifer Tang said: "I first fell in love with the Young Vic in 2010, when the theatre gave me my very first opportunity as a young director through their brilliant Taking Part department. I'm so thrilled to be part of this building in a new phase of its life; to help programme and champion a diverse range of work from exceptional artists, and to support the development of the next generation of directors, storytellers and audiences. It's such an honour to be given this opportunity; I can't wait to get started."

The Genesis Fellowship, a two-year grant supported by the Genesis Foundation, enables the recipient to develop their craft as a theatre director whilst working closely with the Young Vic's Artistic Director. Opportunities whilst in the post include supporting the theatre's programming and artistic planning, contributing to the work of the Young Vic's Directors Program and mentoring Genesis Future Directors Award recipients. Previous Genesis Fellows include Nadia Latif, Gbolahan Obisesan, Natalie Abrahami, Joe Hill-Gibbins and Carrie Cracknell.

The Genesis Fellow is one of the opportunities at the Young Vic funded by the Genesis Foundation. As its founder and chairperson, John Studzinski, says: "Supporting creatives in the early stages of their professional lives is central to our work. The Genesis Fellowship, now in its 10th year, has proven to be one of the finest training opportunities in the UK for talented young directors thanks to the quality of the Young Vic's artistic leadership."

The application deadline for the Genesis Future Directors Award, a paid opportunity to direct a fully supported production in The Clare Theatre, is Wednesday 8 January. More information here.





