Jennifer Saunders and Julian Clary Will Lead The Cast Of This Year's Palladium Pantomime PETER PAN

Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes has announced the return to the West End of The London Palladium Pantomime for an eighth year, with Jennifer Saunders and Julian Clary leading the cast in a brand new production of Peter Pan.

Saunders and Clary will be joined by returning Palladium panto favourites Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot and Rob Madge, with performances beginning on Saturday 9 December at the world-famous London Palladium for a strictly limited five-week run.

Once again directed by Michael Harrison, Peter Pan will run from Saturday 9 December 2023 - Sunday 14 January 2024. Priority booking opens at 10am on Thursday 27 April 2023 (sign up at www.palladiumpantomime.com) with public booking opening on Friday 28 April 2023 at 10am.

Jennifer Saunders, who will be making her Palladium Panto debut in Peter Pan playing Captain Hook, said:

"I could not be more delighted to be doing my first panto ever at the Palladium. I am a huge fan of panto and The Palladium always delivers. I wouldn't want to be in Peter Pan's tiny soft shoes let me tell you, because I am going to give Hook my all!'

Michael Harrison, Producer and Director of all eight London Palladium pantomimes said:

"I'm thrilled to be welcoming comedy legend Jennifer Saunders to our panto as Captain Hook. She is going to be a sensational addition to our show. Julian Clary is without doubt one of the greatest performers ever to grace The Palladium stage and it's also a huge pleasure to welcome back the much-loved team of Paul, Nigel and Gary. I am particularly excited that the inimitable Rob Madge loved appearing in last year's show so much they have signed up for another year of Palladium madness!"

Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and Paul Zerdin have starred in pantomimes at The London Palladium since the 2016 production of Cinderella. Gary Wilmot joined the cast in 2017, with Rob Madge making a triumphant Palladium Panto debut in last year's production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Harrison's production has set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrant created especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Gareth Owen and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Peter Pan is produced by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes. As a producer in the West End his credits include The Drifters Girl, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Gypsy, The Bodyguard, Annie, Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, Crazy For You and The Wizard of Oz.