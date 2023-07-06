James Williams Appointed as the Next Director of the Royal College of Music

Managing Director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, James Williams, will join the Royal College of Music as Director on 1 September 2024.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

James Williams Appointed as the Next Director of the Royal College of Music

The Royal College of Music has announced that James Williams has been appointed as its next Director and will take up the post on 1 September 2024.  James will become the 11th Director of the Royal College of Music, succeeding current Director, Professor Colin Lawson CBE, who will retire from the role at the end of August 2024.

James Williams is Managing Director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), a position he has held since June 2016. During this time, he secured a new Associate Orchestra partnership between the RPO and the Royal Albert Hall; established a new home for the Orchestra at Wembley Park and oversees an international touring schedule that has involved the RPO performing across the world including major tours of Asia, Europe and the USA. Prior to this, James worked for eight years at the Philharmonia Orchestra (London) responsible for the Orchestra’s UK concert and commercial programmes working with conductors including Esa-Pekka Salonen, Lorin Mazel and Vladimir Ashkenazy. Additionally, James led several major audience development and digital programmes including iOrchestra, a virtual orchestra project which introduced orchestral music to over 200,000 people in the South West of England. With a background in music education and former positions including five years working at the Royal Northern College of Music as Programming Manager and a period running a regional branch of Yehudi Menuhin inspiring music education programme Live Music Now, James now holds voluntary Board positions with Metroland Cultures and music charity Mayfield Valley Arts Trust. He is also a member of the RCM Council and a Board member of the Association of British Orchestras.

James Williams, comments, “It is a great honour to lead the Royal College of Music into the next chapter of its development, building on the incredible successes to date and honouring the College’s founding principles and commitment to its students for widening access, advocating strongly for the value of music education and upholding the RCM’s unrivalled reputation for artistic excellence.” 

Lord Guy Black, Chairman of the Council of the Royal College of Music since 2017, comments, “We are delighted that James Williams will become the next Director of the Royal College of Music. This is a hugely exciting appointment following a global search. James is a much-respected member of the music industry and his expertise, international outlook, powerful advocacy and knowledge of the music profession will be of enormous benefit to our students and the RCM’s global reputation. I know James will support the RCM community - building on the outstanding achievements of Colin Lawson and his team - as a world-leading music educator, preparing our students for successful careers across the world.”

Professor, Colin Lawson CBE, Director, Royal College of Music, comments, “I wish James every success and look forward to working with him in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.  It remains an enormous privilege to serve the RCM as Director, a role I will have fulfilled for almost twenty years.”

In 2023 and 2022, the RCM was ranked as the global no 1 institution for performing arts in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject. RCM professors are leaders in their fields, and under such expert guidance, RCM students regularly achieve remarkable success around the globe.

 



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
ANNIE UK and Ireland Tour Starring Craig Revel Horwood & More is Coming to Milton Keyn Photo
ANNIE UK and Ireland Tour Starring Craig Revel Horwood & More is Coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in August

Craig Revel Horwood will star as ‘Miss Hannigan’ in the UK and Ireland Tour of their smash hit production of the musical ANNIE arriving at Milton Keynes Theatre 07 -12 August. 

2
Paramore to Join Taylor Swift For All Eras Tour European Dates Photo
Paramore to Join Taylor Swift For All 'Eras Tour' European Dates

Paramore will  join Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour as the opener for all 48 dates of the 2024 European leg of the tour. The European leg kicks off in Paris on May 9th and wraps in London on August 17th at Wembley Stadium, one of six nights the tour will spend at the venue. Paramore opened for Taylor Swift on the first two shows of The Eras Tour.

3
Young Performers Revealed to Share the Role of Ivonka in ONCE at The Barn Theatre&nbs Photo
Young Performers Revealed to Share the Role of Ivonka in ONCE at The Barn Theatre in Cirencester

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has today announced the six local young performers who will be sharing the role of Ivonka in the theatre’s reimagined revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once, which runs at the Cotswold theatre until 12th August.  

4
Celebration Of The Dubliners SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS Will Embark on World Tour Photo
Celebration Of The Dubliners SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS Will Embark on World Tour

Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners will return to theatres in 2024 for its biggest ever tour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You