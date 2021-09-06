James Cousins Company Takes Over Battersea Arts Centre With WE ARE AS GODS

From 6 to 10 October, choreographer James Cousins takes over the quirky maze of spaces of Battersea Arts Centre, turning the iconic building into a festival, a nightclub and a stage with his first large-scale immersive show, We Are As Gods.



300 event goers design their own night, choosing their entrance, moving through the building alone or with friends, buying delicious vegan food from Chickenish, enjoying panoramic views of London from BAC's rooftop. Experiencing moments of darkness, pulsing light and bursts of sound, they encounter the performances, powerful group dances or intimate duets, choosing to stop and watch or to move on to find more. After each show, Brixton-based rapper, producer and artist GAIKA will DJ an After Party as BAC's spectacular Grand Hall turns into a dance floor for everyone.



70 dancers will perform work from three of Cousins' most acclaimed productions - Rosalind, Epilogues and Without Stars - along with new choreography created especially for this event.



Resonating through the building is a soundtrack created by two of Cousins' frequent collaborators - poet Sabrina Mahfouz and music producer and composer Torben Lars Sylvest working with sound designer Pär Carlsson. Sylvest and Carlsson draw on influences from classical to grime, weaving in new compositions with instantly-recognisable tunes. The show's title nods to environmentalist Stewart Brand's quote 'We are as gods and might as well get good at it' and Mahfouz's spoken text, voiced by actor Racheal Ofori (Bach and Sons, Portrait), draws on themes of human connection and the responsibility to rebuild our world better.



The 70 performers are made up of nine dancers from James Cousins Company -Alethia Antonia, Jemima Brown, Tom Dunn, Georges Hann, Meshach Henry, Amy Hollinshead, Chihiro Kawasaki, Salomé Pressac and Matt Sandiford - over 30 third-year students from London Contemporary Dance School, dancers from the Elders Group at local charity the Katherine Low Settlement and young people from the local area.



One of the performers, emerging creative voice Alethia Antonia is working with Cousins on the choreography and longtime company member Gareth Mole is also working on the development of the show.

James Cousins Company

We Are As Gods

Battersea Arts Centre

Lavender Hill, London SW11 5TN

Wednesday 6 October to Sunday 10 October

Wed-Sat: Doors open at 7pm, event from 7.30pm, followed by After Party until 11pm

Sun: Doors open at 5pm, event from 5:30pm followed by After Party until 9pm

Wednesday 6 October will be a socially-distanced performance (see below)

All performances will be relaxed.

Tickets: Pay What You Can (suggested price £20)

Box office: 020 7223 2223 / www.bac.org.uk



To make its work as accessible to as wide an audience as possible, Covid-19 safety measures will be in place for all of Battersea Arts Centre's live events. This includes asking all audiences who are not exempt to wear masks, and offering at least one performance per week where social distancing measures are in place. To give everyone the information they need in order to make decisions, pre-show information and details about BAC's Covid-19 safety measures can be found on BAC's website: bac.org.uk/keeping-you-safe/