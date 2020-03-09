Jade Ewen, Steve Furst, Mirren Mack and More to Star in Philip Ridley's New Play THE BEAST OF BLUE YONDER

Jade Ewen, Mirren Mack, Rachel Bright, and Unique Spencer will star in The Beast of Blue Yonder when it opens at Southwark Playhouse in April. Along with comedian and actor Steve Furst (Little Britain, Stephen Polliakoff's Summer of Rockets, Matilda West End), Charlie Quirke (Birds of a Feather), Lucy Gape (Hollyoaks, Hollyoaks Later), and Tyler Conti (Safe) they will form the backbone of a talented ensemble cast in Philip Ridley's rip roaring dark comedy.

Jack Silver, Artistic Director of Tramp, said: "We're thrilled to have such an exciting ensemble cast on board for Philip Ridley's new comedy. It's a testament to Philip's incredible imagination that we've been able to get such incredible actors, and we can't wait for audiences to experience an unforgettable and entertaining night at the theatre."

The rest of the cast includes: Joseph Drake, Mike Evans, Nat Johnson, Joseph Potter, and Kyle Rowe.

This new black comedy is a dazzling, genre-mashing, singing & dancing, tour de force of storytelling, where film stars become addicted to strange potions, a town battles with a demonic child, and a burning cinema shines like a new sun. Three different stories from three different decades, but all hurtling towards the same thing. That thing that everyone fears the most...The Beast of Blue Yonder.





