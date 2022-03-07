JENNY BEDE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Soho Theatre Next Month

Finally, after 3 years, a global pandemic, seemingly endless national lockdowns and the birth of one baby*, critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe smash hit Jenny Bede: The Musical is coming to London's West End.

(*Disclaimer: Other babies were born but they had little effect on this production)

Jenny Bede (as seen on BBC2, BBC3, ITV, Netflix, Channel 4 and E4) always worried that her classical training in musical theatre stopped her being seen as a proper comedian, serious actor, or decent human being. However, after a year of theatres being closed, musical theatre is having a bit of a moment and Jenny wants in on the action.

Join this triple threat (actor, singer, touch typist) as she presents highlights from a hundred new musicals, taking audiences on a semi-autobiographical journey of singing ghosts, bad feminism and her time in a girlband. Jenny Bede: The Musical offers a unique spin on some of the big issues of the day, from gender politics to privilege, in a riotous celebration of musical theatre and modern pop music.

Jenny Bede first became known for her online parody music videos, which have gained over 4 million YouTube views. She started performing live in 2013, winning Best Newcomer at the Musical Comedy Awards after just four gigs and being named Comedy's 'One to Watch' by the Observer. She has performed her songs on BBC Radio 1, E4 and ITV, written and starred in her own musical sketch show Jenny Bede: AAA for BBC Comedy and written and presented Mad on Chelsea.

In 2017 she won the BAFTA Rocliffe New Writing Award with her script, Baby. Jenny has other projects in development with CPL and Beano.

A sought after actress, Jenny's extensive TV credits include Catastrophe (Channel 4), Humans (Channel 4), Stan Lee's Lucky Man (Sky One), Lovesick (Netflix), Episodes (BBC2), Murder in Successville (BBC3), Watson & Oliver (BBC2), Misfits (E4), Broadchurch (ITV) and Mindy Kaling's TV adaptation of Four Weddings and A Funeral. She has also appeared in numerous feature films such as Blue Iguana (alongside Sam Rockwell), Convenience (alongside Vicky McClure, This Is England) and The Worlds End (alongside Nick Frost & Simon Pegg).

LISTINGS INFORMATION:

VENUE: Soho Upstairs, Soho Theatre, 21 Dean St, London W1D 3NE

DATES: Thursday 7th - Saturday 9th April 2022

TIME: 9:15pm

TICKET PRICES: £14 - £15

BOX OFFICE: 020 7478 0100 / https://sohotheatre.com/shows/jenny-bede-the-musical-2/