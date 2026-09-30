JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Will Return to Lyric Hammersmith

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Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced the triumphant return of the Tony Award-winning play Jaja's African Hair Braiding which runs from 28 January to 27 February 2027. Following its critically acclaimed UK premiere at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in March 2026, this joyous celebration of the power of love and community returns to Hammersmith for 5 weeks only.

Jaja's African Hair Braiding reunites Writer Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play; Merry Wives) and Director Monique Touko (Wedding Band; Marie and Rosetta) - the team behind the smash hit School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. The cast and full creative team will be announced.

Welcome to Jaja's! This bustling Harlem braiding salon is where neighbourhood women come to have their greatest hairstyle dreams come true, all in the hands of a lively group of West African immigrant braiders.

Across one hot summer day, these women experience everything in the pressure cooker of the sweltering shop: from demanding customers to secrets and lies, laughter and betrayal. But each of these women has big dreams as well, dreams which increasingly pit them against the city they call home.

Writer, Jocelyn Bioh said: 'Words cannot begin to describe how thrilled I am that Jaja's African Hair Braiding will be re-opening its shop doors once again at the Lyric Hammersmith! Under the stunning direction of my dear collaborator, Monique Touko, I was so moved by how much U.K. audiences embraced the play with so much love and admiration. In many ways, Jaja's is about the power of community and I'm honored to feel like I am now a part of this beautiful U.K. theatre community.”

Director, Monique Touko said: “Jaja's African Hair Braiding is back by popular demand. It was an absolute honour to stage the UK premiere of Jocelyn Bioh's smash hit and welcome UK audiences into the shop earlier this year. To be back in such quick succession and re-engaging with audiences again is something I don't take for granted, and I truly appreciate all the love and support that has already been expressed for the show. Round two at Lyric Hammersmith is testament to the work and it's power to unite and represent. Everyone is welcome back again to 2019's Harlem to listen, learn and laugh.”

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre added: “We're incredibly excited to have Jaja's African Hair Braiding return to the Lyric in 2027, and to have Jocelyn and Monique's work back on our stage. The success of this production and the excitement of audiences proved how powerful this story is and we cannot wait to see the spirit of Jaja's world reignited in 2027.”

Having premiered on Broadway as part of the Manhattan Theatre Club's 2023–2024 season, this hilarious and thought provoking new comedy quickly became one of the most talked about shows of the season. The run was extended twice during its limited season and a series of its final performances were live streamed due to demand before a US tour commenced at the end of 2024. Jaja's African Hair Braiding won two Tony Awards and was nominated for six and received eight nominations that year across the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

A Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, and Madison Wells Live and Chase This Productions co-production. Priority Booking for Lyric Friends and Members is now open. Public Booking will open Friday 02 October at 10am.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 17 Hrs 46 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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