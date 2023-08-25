Interview: 'It's My Dream Role': Karis Anderson on Domestic Violence, Empowerment and Manifesting Her Role in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Karis Anderson has had a remarkable journey in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical; from ensemble, to cover, to now playing the lead full time, along with Elesha Paul Moses.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Karis to talk about how she manages the physical demands of the show, how life in the music industry prepared her for the stage, her own experiences of domestic violence and how she manifested the role of Tina herself.

You started on the show as part of the ensemble. Were you a fan of the show when you began?

Yes I watched it in 2019 with my Mum, and I knew immediately that somehow and at some point in my life I had to play Tina. I really believed I manifested it into existence.

What was it like the first time you covered the role of Tina?

The first time I went in for Tina was chaotic beauty! I hadn’t had a dress rehearsal and it was only a couple of weeks into the contract. I came into work thinking it was a normal Ikette track day, was called into the office just before warm up and asked if I thought I was ready to do Tina. With no second thought at all I said yes of course. I didn’t really have time to think about it or start going over anything, I just thought if I rip the plaster off now then I can do anything! It went so well and I surprised myself with what I am capable of. It was so exciting and the whole cast and company was so supportive. I had the best time ever.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

After a year of covering the role, you took over as Tina at the end of June. How did it feel to be taking on such an iconic role full time?

I did! The dream. Honestly this was always part of my ‘manifestation’ plan. I genuinely believed at some point I would play Tina and I’m so glad it went the way it did with getting to play ensemble first as I got the chance to understand what’s going on around Tina, I got to get to know everyone better as I had more time and I had lots of laughs back stage in the quick change with my girls. Tina is my dream role but it can get lonely as you are literally on stage for pretty much the whole show unless we're doing a quick change in the wing so there isn’t much time for camaraderie.

The part of Tina is incredibly energetic; how do you cope with the physical demands of the role?

Adrenaline! Honestly it keeps us going but there’s definitely a lifestyle shift you have to make for the role. Getting enough sleep is key and those rest days are so vital, exercising to stay strong and eating well of course plus lots of self-care and self-love. I enjoy meditation and sound baths. I do a short meditation on stage every day before the show to centre and ground myself. Partying isn’t really a thing in my life any more as it’s honestly not worth not being able to show up as my best self for the show. Now and then If I’ve got some holidays booked to recover, but parties don’t see me as much as they use to! I believe balance is key and doing a little of all of the above has served me well so far.

What are the biggest challenges of the show?

For me it’s the fights, obviously it’s a vocally intense show which can take its toll. But the fights really take it out of you especially after you’ve done an intense number to then have to go straight into it.

Do you have a favourite song to perform?

"Disco Inferno"! This song is when I feel the most ‘Tina’. The performance is so electric and even when you watch her performances of it on YouTube there are so many moves to choose from when we do it ourselves so I have lots of fun in this one. It’s set in Vegas with lots of backing dancers in funky velvety sparkly jumpsuits. It’s a really fun spicy number.

What is your favourite part of the show?

The megamix! After the bows we give the audience two more songs and by this time the whole of the audience are on their feet and the energy in the auditorium is just buzzing - Tina and six of our girls give a sped-up version of "Nutbush" and then "Proud Mary" and everyone loves it. It’s a great way to end the show on a high and even though we’re all knackered by this point, the adrenaline is pumping and we all have the best time. There’s a guitar solo and little Anna-Mae also comes on to sing the bridge of "Proud Mary" and the audience love it. Lots of people say it feels like a real Tina concert and I think it’s important we give the audience that element because of how iconic her live performances were.

The show is incredibly empowering, particularly for women and women of colour; why do you think this is?

It is definitely incredibly empowering. In the show we delve into Tina’s life story, her career, her personal life, her hardships with both, the relationship she had with her mother and many other complex relationships. She was a black woman striving for the worldwide success she knew she deserved in a time where there were very little opportunities for black people, let alone a black woman.

She was the first black artist and black woman to be on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine. She was the ‘first’ of many things. She never gave up on herself; she never lost hope, even when everything was against her. She was never the victim in her own story; she always saw the positive side of things no matter how hard her life got at times. She came from cotton picking fields to worldwide stardom with Ike, to losing everything (except her name), to then rebuilding her career in her 40s and being an even bigger solo artist. She continued to break down every barrier built up against her and I will always see her as one of the most empowering and incredible women to ever exist.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

You also got to perform at West End LIVE! What was that experience like?

A dream! When I performed at West End Live I was rehearsing for the new cast but still performing in the previous cast as an Ikette so it was a bit surreal for me. I also performed last year as one of the dancers backing up Tina so to be back this year as a leading lady was a real pinch-me moment.

You were a member of the Brit Award-nominated band Stooshe; how did your experience in the music industry prepare you for life on the West End stage?

There are a few things. Mainly the importance of being a good and kind person. Talent doesn’t really mean anything if you’re not a kind person! Professionalism and showing up for what you do with a good attitude and good work ethic, these things will take you much further than talent.

I’ve been performing on stages since I can remember and that’s definitely helped with my stage presence in musical theatre. Lots of people can sing a song well but to be able to make the audience feel what you’re singing is a whole different skill. I’m so grateful of the journey I’ve had, it’s been all of the emotions from overwhelming exciting to extremely humbling and I wouldn’t change it for the world. Everything happens as it’s meant to and I’m super excited to see where else the wind takes me in life.

Did your experiences in music make you relate more closely to Tina herself?

Definitely, obviously not quite on the same scale that Tina reached! But as black women in the music industry we still faced many hardships throughout our career. I would say I related more to Tina through my personal life experiences though.

I was also in a very bad domestic violence relationship from my early teens to early 20’s and I was in the music industry during this time too. Having to cover up cuts and bruises became the norm and the way Tina described some of the situations and fights with Ike are scarily similar. This is why I felt so connected to the role and truly believed I had to play it at some point in my life, the same way Tina turned her pain into power, that’s the feeling this role gives me. Playing a role which sheds so much light on domestic violence is a real full circle moment for me, it really feels like destiny.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

The show is now well into its fifth year-why do you think it continues to be so successful?

Tina’s story. It really is one of a kind and so remarkable and there is no one like her and I doubt there ever will be. Even if you’re not a fan of her music, her story will move you beyond belief. People come back to see the show over and over again, that’s how special it is.

What is it about Tina Turner’s music and story that creates such impact?

For me Tina and her music can’t be defined. Yes she is the Queen of rock and roll but she comes under so many genres that it appeals to so many people. I would even say she is universal. Her story is so impactful because she had the strength and determination we all strive for. The resilience of Tina is undeniable and it’s such an honour to tell this wonderful woman’s story every day and I hope the show goes on and on and reaches even more people all around the world to show just how special she was.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is booking every week Monday to Saturday until February 2024.