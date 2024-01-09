Open Auditions Announced for Role of Tina Turner in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in the West End, has announced open auditions for the title role.

The production posted on social media that: "We’re looking for a charismatic leading actress with excellent singing voice and huge amounts of vocal stamina and star quality. Must be able to move very well. These auditions are part of a general search for the role of Tina Turner."

Auditions will be held on Monday 22 January at Pineapple Studios, 7 Langley Street, Covent Garden, WC2H 9JA. Morning registration: 10am to 11am | Afternoon registration 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Photo Credit: Karis Anderson as Tina, Manuel Harlan