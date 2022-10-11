Interview: Christina Bianco Talks Liza With a Z

BWW catches up with Christina Bianco to chat about bringing Liza With a Z to the Clapham Grand on 23 October.

For those that don't know, what is the original Liza with a Z concert?

Liza with a Z was a 1972 televised concert special created by Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb to showcase the many talents of rising star, Liza Minnelli!

It was first of it's kind in that it was created to be a live performance, for a theatrical audience, while simultaneously being filmed for broadcast television. Performed & recorded one night only. That was considered madness at the time! But with great songs covering Broadway to pop, a massive orchestra led by Marvin Hamlisch, the hottest Fosse dancers, Halston costumes and the triple threat powerhouse that is Liza at its helm - the concert was a huge success! It didn't hurt that it aired shortly after the film Cabaret came out! They all couldn't have been more popular. The special went on to win 2 Emmy Awards, the album became a certified Gold Record in 1999. In 2006 they had a newly restored DVD re-release.

What makes it worth celebrating?

Well, it's the 50th anniversary of it's airing and to this day, it remains an unmatched example of a perfectly crafted, dynamic live performance. It's still the template many artists use today. And the arrangements, dance moves, costumes, even Liza's haircut - It's all iconic! It's an important piece of musical theatre history.

What can audiences expect from the concert?

The fabulous, 25-piece, London Gay Big Band and I will be performing all of the original Liza With A Z concert, with the arrangements everyone knows and loves. You'll hear, Ring Them Bells, God Bless The Child, Son Of A Preacher Man, It Was A Good Time, the Cabaret medley - all of it! We also have choreography by David Allwood and 6 wonderful dancers from the Homoparody company, giving a nod to Fosse, while bringing something new and fresh.

And since the original concert was only 45 minutes for TV, our audience is getting more! We've added some of our other favorite Liza hits to the second set, including a few songs from New York, New York. I mean, I'm from New York so I just had to! And like the real thing, this is one night only. So we're pulling out the sequins and giving it all we've got!

You're known for your impressions, will you be singing as yourself?

This concert I'll be doing 90 percent as me. This show was created to celebrate Liza - with a Z - as an individual. One of the reasons Liza is considered such a great performer is because of the truthful and nuanced way in which she performs. Sure, her singing and dancing can knock your socks off, but she's so honest and accessible as an actor, everything is taken to a whole other level. If I was doing an impression of her, I fear you would lose the point of doing the show. So it can't be a parody. It has to all be sincere and from the heart.

And you have some special guests?

Yes, our guest vocalist is the brilliant Sooz Kempner! Sooz does it all. She's a hilarious comedian and writer but is also a powerhouse vocalist who can belt for days! Much like me, she's been absolutely obsessed with Liza Minnelli since she was a kid. A lot of people know Sooz from popular Twitter account and one of her most loved recurring bits is reciting Donald Trump interviews, verbatim, as Liza Minnelli. If you haven't seen one of those videos, give it a look cause it's comedy gold! Sooz is just a little nuts, like me. We've even been known to sing together as dueling 'Liza's Minnelli' ... and we just might have to revive that concept for a number on the 23rd.

What's next for you after the concert?

I'll actually be rehearsing for what's next during our final Liza rehearsals and performance! I'll be playing Glinda in the new production of The Wizard Of OZ at Curve Theatre Leicester. It's apparently one of the most ambitious productions they've ever mounted so it's very exciting. I'm so thrilled to be a part of it and to finally work at the incredible theatre.

It was also the first play I was ever in as a kid so if feels very special to revisit. And we can't think of The Wizard of Oz without thinking of Judy Garland...so if you think about it, it's really perfect because I'm staying in the family! I hope I do both Liza and Judy proud!