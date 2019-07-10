Industry Minds Launch Industry Mind Awards

Industry Minds, the break-through mental health platform, will host a new award ceremony which will recognise those pioneering and furthering mental, physical and vocal health in the creative arts.

Industry Minds set up in September last year as a podcast in order to open up and break the stigma attached to mental health in the arts by founders Scarlett Maltman and Cathy Read. Since then, they have released 3 Series across iTunes, Spotify and Soundcloud.

Some of Industry Minds current and upcoming guests include: Scott Alan, Paul Taylor-Mills, Pearson Casting, Katy Lipson, Harry Blumenau, Equity, Katy Richardson, Luke Bayer, Earl Carpenter, Daniel Bailey, Georgia Frost, Tom Jackson Greaves, Kate Golledge and Danielle Hope.

Industry Minds also set up a new counselling service, making therapy accessible for anyone in the arts. The free telephone service and 1:1 London sessions for £25, is run by counsellor Mary Burch whom has helped in total 54 clients since the end of January. Burch was appointed an MBE in 2016 for her voluntary services to helping others.

Almost 1 year on since Industry Minds launched with the goal of opening up and supporting the conversation on mental health in the arts, The Industry Minds Awards will recognise those working for better mental health in the creative arts.

The event will run annually with the goal to further celebrate and support mental health in the theatre arts.

The event will be hosted on Sunday 15th September in the heart of London's West End and will include awards such as:

- Training Institute - for progression in mental health awareness, support and action

- Healthcare and Commercial Enterprise - with pioneering action for health in the

creative arts.

- Recognition Award - Person/Persons who are changing the face of mental health in

the arts.

- The Performer Award - Any performer raising the profile of mental health in the arts.

- The Creative Award - Any creative(s) raising the profile of mental health in the arts.

- Volunteer of the Year Award - person/persons who gives their time for nothing to help

better mental health in the arts.

- Establishment of the Year - an establishment in the creative arts who are bettering

mental health and wellbeing.

- Public Choice Award - any business, organisation, charity or person(s) of your choice

who has helped/supported mental health in the arts in any way.

Finer details of award judges, guest performances, talks and award presentation guests at the event will be announced next month.

Votes will be open to the public but only the "Public Choice Award" will be awarded based on counted votes. All other categories will be examined carefully by leading industry establishments, organisations and individuals.

Industry Minds has made the awards public in order to recognise as many people as possible who have helped better mental health and wellbeing in the arts.

Scarlett Maltman says - "We wanted to put something in place to celebrate and recognise the work created which betters mental health and wellbeing in the arts. I believe the award ceremony will highlight and create awareness of those people who are all striving for better mental health in the arts."

Cathy Read says - "We are so excited to be launching the Industry Minds Awards a year on from launching the podcast. Over the past year we have seen a huge increase in those talking about and doing something about mental health. Alongside our podcast sponsor, we wanted to give those in our industry a chance to acknowledge the people and organisations that are striving to make and implement much needed change, bettering mental health for all."

Stephen King (podcast sponsor) says - "The theatre industry is full of individuals and organisations which do massive amounts of good, and help by breaking the stigma around mental health on a daily basis. This inaugural awards ceremony hopes to recognise those who make such a difference."

Voting is now open, available here - https://industrymindsuk.wixsite.com/industryminds/awards

Tickets will go on sale at the end of the month which will be low cost and accessible to everyone.

Listings Info:

The Industry Minds Awards

Produced by Scarlett Maltman and Cathy Read

Podcast sponsored by King Manuel Therapy

Sunday 15th September 2019

Piano Works West End

47 Whitcomb St, London WC2H 7DH

Voting

https://industrymindsuk.wixsite.com/industryminds/awards





