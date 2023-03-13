Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Incoming ENB Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin Wants 'All' Body Types on Stage

Watkin said 'I’m looking for elite athletes who can perform to their best'.

Mar. 13, 2023  
English National Ballet's incoming Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin has said that he wants to move away from the stereotypical image of very thin ballet dancers.

According to The Times, Watkin said: "Body type is not a standard I'm looking for. I'm looking for elite athletes who can perform to their best."

"The different make-up of someone's physique can be celebrated. There is not one way I am looking to do that. I'm not looking for that kind of traditional uniformity."

Speaking about the need for ballet to appeal to wider audiences, he said "Representation is key and we realise there's a need for change in our art form. There is lots of work to be done."

"When they're perfectionists and high achievers, and there's a certain image that's put out to them and they feel they're only going to get there if they can deliver that, that's the image we need to change. If you can actually be yourself and at the top of your game mentally and physically, then the world's your oyster."

Watkin will take up the position in August 2023 after Tamara Rojo left the compnay in November 2022 after a decade.

Aaron's appointment as Artistic Director sees him return to English National Ballet having previously danced with the Company thirty years ago. Born in Canada, his stage career also saw him dance with National Ballet of Canada, Dutch National Ballet and Ballett Frankfurt, before becoming a Choreographic Assistant to William Forsythe, staging his works throughout the world.

Read the complete article here.

Photo Credit: Ian Whalen



The UK Pantomime Association has announced the nominations for The Pantomime Awards 2023 in association with Butlin’s, ahead of the awards ceremony at the Trafalgar Theatre, in London’s West End, on Tuesday 11 April 2023 at 7pm, hosted by Christopher Biggins.  
Sleepova is a lovingly told story of female friendship, and one that’s specifically - and proudly - Black and queer. Writer Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini introduces us to four best friends: Rey, Elle, Shan and Funmi.
It’s a show about everything and nothing, with comic patterns that are so deliciously millennial and referential that a lack of contextual knowledge from the audience destroys its outcome. When the pieces fit together, however, your cheeks will be sore from laughing for an hour straight. They’re unafraid to overdo all of it, resulting in effectively caustic observations on the entertainment industry and how its advocacy is ultimately a self-serving sham.
“How do you raise a son?” is the leitmotif question that runs through Olugbeminiyi Bammodu’s one-man play. He is John, a second-generation Nigerian in the UK, who was raised by a mother who loved her two sons and daughter evenly but differently and a father who treated his brother to days out while he stayed home baking.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


