Incoming ENB Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin Wants 'All' Body Types on Stage

English National Ballet's incoming Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin has said that he wants to move away from the stereotypical image of very thin ballet dancers.

According to The Times, Watkin said: "Body type is not a standard I'm looking for. I'm looking for elite athletes who can perform to their best."

"The different make-up of someone's physique can be celebrated. There is not one way I am looking to do that. I'm not looking for that kind of traditional uniformity."

Speaking about the need for ballet to appeal to wider audiences, he said "Representation is key and we realise there's a need for change in our art form. There is lots of work to be done."

"When they're perfectionists and high achievers, and there's a certain image that's put out to them and they feel they're only going to get there if they can deliver that, that's the image we need to change. If you can actually be yourself and at the top of your game mentally and physically, then the world's your oyster."

Watkin will take up the position in August 2023 after Tamara Rojo left the compnay in November 2022 after a decade.

Aaron's appointment as Artistic Director sees him return to English National Ballet having previously danced with the Company thirty years ago. Born in Canada, his stage career also saw him dance with National Ballet of Canada, Dutch National Ballet and Ballett Frankfurt, before becoming a Choreographic Assistant to William Forsythe, staging his works throughout the world.

Read the complete article here.

Photo Credit: Ian Whalen