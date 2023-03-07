INVISIBLE Returns To The Bush Theatre in May

Invisible, the critically acclaimed debut play from Nikhil Parmar returns to the Bush Theatre for a limited time ahead of its New York premiere. A hilariously dark story tracking one man's desperate struggle to be seen as the hero of his own narrative Invisible opens at the Bush on 23 May (press night 25 May) before transferring to New York as part of the 'Brits Off Broadway' season at 59E59 from 13 June.

'No more quiet, no more model minority, no more wacky best friend. At least when we were the bad guys we existed.'

Meet Zayan, an under-employed actor and over-employed dealer who sees himself as the hapless lead in the sitcom that is his life. Everyone else sees him as lazy, self-centered, and useless - if they even notice him at all.

As Zayan attempts to transition from being neglected to being notorious, we see how a man whose brushes with oppression, grief, and the sneaking suspicion that he's become invisible have driven him to the unforgivable.

A Bush Theatre commission that first appeared as part of the venue's 50th anniversary season, Invisible is written and performed by Nikhil Parmar, a London-based Manchester-born playwright, screenwriter, and actor who was previously a member of Bush Theatre's Emerging Writer's Group. Nikhil's other writing credits include My White Best Friend North (Manchester Royal Exchange); Something's End (in development) and forthcoming screen projects in development with Baby Cow, Sunnymarch, and DNA. His acting credits include Trollied (Sky); On the Edge: Mincemeat (Channel 4); Brassic (Sky); Foundation (Apple); and The Rig (Amazon).

Georgia Green is an award-nominated director and writer. As a Director her work includes Pilgrims (Guildhall); Three Sisters (LAMDA); Human Animals (Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama); Twelfth Night (ALRA); Parliament Square (Rose Bruford); OUTSIDE: Three new plays by Kalungi Ssebandeke, Sonali Bhattacharyya and Zoe Cooper (Orange Tree Theatre); Blue Stockings (LAMDA); You Got Older (LAMDA) and The Mikvah Project (Orange Tree Theatre/ BBC Radio 4, which was nominated for a Stage Award). She is about to direct Ruckus at Edinburgh's Summerhall and The Get on BBC Radio 3, is a lead facilitator at Cardboard Citizens, a mentor on the MFA Playwriting at Central School of Speech and Drama, and a reader for the Bruntwood Prize. As assistant/associate director her credits include Emilia (LAMDA); Dirty Crusty (Yard Theatre); Amsterdam (ATC/Orange Tree Theatre, Theatre Royal Plymouth); Out of Water and The Double Dealer (Orange Tree Theatre); and Zog (Rose Theatre Kingston/Freckle Productions/ Kneehigh).

Invisible will be part of 59E59's Brits Off Broadway season in New York from 13 June - 2 July.