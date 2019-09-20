IAN MCKELLAN ON STAGE Begins Performances At Harold Pinter Theatre Tonight

Following an unprecedented, sold-out tour which raised £3 million for 80 theatres throughout the UK, Ian McKellen's 80th birthday theatre journey continues with a return to London for 80 further performances at the Harold Pinter Theatre from tonight, Friday 20th September.

All profits to the West End show will be donated to 10 charities which raise vital funds for a cross section of people involved with the arts; from young theatre makers just starting out to retired theatre professionals and people with disabilities working in the industry.

They include Denville Hall, English Touring Theatre, Equal People, King's Head Theatre, Mousetrap Theatre Projects, National Youth Theatre, Ramps on the Moon, Royal Welsh College, Streetwise Opera and U Can Productions.

A limited availability of tickets is still available via www.ianonstage.co.uk

McKellen says, "Having raised essential funds for regional theatres, I am delighted to bring this show to the West End where the beneficiaries will be British theatre charities selected by those involved with the daily running of the show."





