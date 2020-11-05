Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
I PUT A SPELL ON YOU Streams Through November 7

The concert costs only £10 and will be available to view for only 2 more days.

Nov. 5, 2020  

I PUT A SPELL ON YOU Streams Through November 7

There are only two days left to join Amy Hart and Paul Taylor-Mills and a splattering of the West End's most terrifying stars for a spooky spectacular. This streamed fright fest will feature some of our favourite pumpkins as you've never seen them before, at their scariest and most playful selves.

The concert costs only £10 and will be available to view for only 2 more days until Saturday 7 November.

The ghouly cast include Lizzie Bea, Matt Croke, Louise Dearman, Rob Fowler, Lois Gay, Evelyn Hoskins, Aoife Kenny, Sejal Keshwala, Jodie Steele, Tosh Wanogho-Maud and Layton Williams.



