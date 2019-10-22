Host, Presenters and Further Details Announced For 2019 UK Theatre Awards

Jodie Prenger will host this year's UK Theatre Awards, which take place on Sunday 27 October at London's Guildhall. The Blackpool-born actor has spent 2019 touring the UK in a succession of hit productions including Abigail's Party and Annie, and is currently starring in the tour of The National Theatre's production of A Taste Of Honey, which transfers to the West End in December.

Awards will be presented by performers Denise Black, Lesley Joseph, Gary Wilmot and Ashley Zhangazha, with Emma Rice being presented with the award for Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre by her regular collaborator, the designer Vicki Mortimer.

This year's recipient of the Gielgud Award for Excellence in the Dramatic Arts is the theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh. The award will be formally presented at a separate event at the Gielgud Theatre on 28 October, marking the 25th anniversary of the theatre's renaming.

The Gielgud Award was established by The Shakespeare Guild in 1994. Previous recipients include Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Christopher Plummer, Patrick Stewart, Vanessa Redgrave and Richard Eyre.

The full list of nominations for this year's UK Theatre Awards is available on the UK Theatre website.





