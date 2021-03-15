Hope Mill Theatre's RENT Will Return for Live Performances This Summer

Hope Mill Theatre has announced that its production of the classic rock musical RENT will play to audiences this summer. After only being able to perform 5 live shows last autumn prior to lockdown, the production will run for a strictly limited season from 6th August to 19th September 2021. Tickets will go on priority sale to previous RENT bookers from Monday 15 March at 5pm and general sale from 10am on Friday the 19th of March 2021.

RENT, directed by Luke Sheppard, with casting to be announced soon.

William Whelton, Executive Director of Hope Mill Theatre, said:

"It was so heart-breaking to have to close our production of Rent after only 5 shows, due to entering another lockdown. We were so thrilled that we managed to capture the show and share it with audiences online. The reaction to the show both critically and with audiences alike was truly overwhelming. However, we built this show to be experienced live and there is still a lot of unfinished business with this special show. It is with such excitement that we announce we will be bringing back Rent to Hope Mill Theatre later this year for another run. We hope to bring back as many of the original cast as possible and once again share this truly electric, heart-warming and unique version with our audiences."

RENT is a rock musical with music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson and is loosely based on Puccini's opera La Bohème. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists living, loving and working in Manhattan's East Village, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

The show premiered off Broadway in 1996 before moving to Broadway later the same year. The show has been staged all over the world, including in the West End in 1998 and in 2005 was released as a motion picture. It features hit songs such as Rent, Without You, La Vie La Bohème and the iconic Seasons of Love.

RENT was originally produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and New York Theatre Workshop. Musical Arrangements by Steve Skinner, Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements by Tim Weil, Original Concept/Additional Lyrics Billy Aronson and Dramaturg Lynn Thomson.

Presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

Hope Mill Theatre will be operating with strict covid guidelines in place in line with the Government guidance for the performing arts.