Hightide Opens Artistic Director Clare Slater's Inaugural Season With Play Reading Event Hightide Rising

This intimate one-day play reading festival on 20 May will showcase new work by playwrights from the East of England.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Se Photo 2 Florence Welch GATSBY And More Announced for A.R.T. 2023-24 Season
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May Photo 3 THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video

HighTide Rising opens the first season of work under the company's new Artistic Director Clare Slater. This intimate one-day play reading festival on 20 May will showcase new work by playwrights from the East of England. Building on HighTide's celebrated legacy as a new writing company, the day will feature original work by emerging playwrights Tassa Deparis, Guleraana Mir, Eloise Pennycott and Tom Ratcliffe.

Each playwright is being mentored by a leading industry figure. Mike Bartlett, Lucy Kirkwood, Hannah Khalil and Nina Raine will mentor Ratcliffe, Desparis, Mir and Pennycott respectively in their developing practice.

HighTide Rising is being co-hosted by leading playwrights: Suffolk-resident Lucy Kirkwood and Felixstowe-raised Juliet Gilkes Romero.

The day will feature script in hand extracts, peppered with folk music and finishing with celebratory drinks, all in the beautiful, countryside location of Wingfield Barns near Diss, Suffolk.

Playwright and co-host of HighTide Rising, Lucy Kirkwood said today "I'm so thrilled to see HighTide shining a light on the next generation of playwrights here in the East of England. There are so many brilliant artists emerging, or waiting to emerge, from this wonderful, fertile region. I'm excited to see what happens when they are given the opportunity to experiment and explore, hone their craft, and take wild risks, supported by this visionary company."

Playwright and co-host of HighTide Rising Juliet Gilkes Romero said today "Theatre matters because stories have the power to resonate, inspire, challenge and empower. Without playwrights civilization would be very bleak indeed. Here in the East of England we want to find and nurture all sorts of voices to keep this creativity burning bright."

Artistic Director, Clare Slater said today, "HighTide Rising is just the beginning of our new commitment to East Anglian playwrights. Tassa, Guleraana, Eloise and Tom are brilliantly talented writers and it'll be a joyful day getting a taste of their new work in development."

In support of HighTide's renewed focus on nurturing and producing work from the pool of playwriting talent in the region, Juliet Gilkes Romero is also announced as a new member of the HighTide board, alongside Sarah Holmes and Emily Anstead.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Photos: Jon Robyns, Holly-Anne Hull, and More in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majestys Photo
Photos: Jon Robyns, Holly-Anne Hull, and More in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty's Theatre

All new photos have been released from THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty’s Theatre. The musical currently stars Jon Robyns as The Phantom alongside Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé, Matt Blaker as Raoul, and more.

Hightide Opens Artistic Director Clare Slaters Inaugural Season With Play Reading Event Hi Photo
Hightide Opens Artistic Director Clare Slater's Inaugural Season With Play Reading Event Hightide Rising

HighTide Rising opens the first season of work under the company's new Artistic Director Clare Slater. This intimate one-day play reading festival on 20 May will showcase new work by playwrights from the East of England.

Venues Announced For London Tour of BUILD A ROCKET By Christopher York Photo
Venues Announced For London Tour of BUILD A ROCKET By Christopher York

Theatergoers can experience the explosive and powerful one-woman show Build a Rocket live in London from May 22nd.

Review: THE CIRCLE, Orange Tree Theatre Photo
Review: THE CIRCLE, Orange Tree Theatre

The production straddles the line between farce and poignance without deciding which it prefers.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Jon Robyns, Holly-Anne Hull, and More in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty's TheatrePhotos: Jon Robyns, Holly-Anne Hull, and More in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty's Theatre
Hightide Opens Artistic Director Clare Slater's Inaugural Season With Play Reading Event Hightide RisingHightide Opens Artistic Director Clare Slater's Inaugural Season With Play Reading Event Hightide Rising
Venues Announced For London Tour of BUILD A ROCKET By Christopher YorkVenues Announced For London Tour of BUILD A ROCKET By Christopher York
Priority and General On Sale Dates Revealed for SISTER ACT at the Dominion TheatrePriority and General On Sale Dates Revealed for SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU