Helena Bonham Carter to Make a Guest Appearance on The Barn Theatre's TWEEDY'S LOST & FOUND

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester have announced that Harry Potter and The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter will make a guest appearance in the second episode of their live streamed children's show, Tweedy's Lost & Found, on 1st April 2020 at 12pm GMT.

The children's entertainment mini-series follows Giffords Circus favourite Tweedy the Clown as he adapts to his new job at the local Lost & Found. In each episode Tweedy tries to help find an item the 'special guest' has lost, as well as touching on important messages surrounding the virus in a child-friendly way.

Helena Bonham Carter, a lifelong friend of Giffords Circus founder Nell Gifford, will appear in the second episode asking Tweedy to find a cherished object as part of the April Fool's Day themed episode.

Tweedy's Lost & Found launched on 25th March 2020 as part of their free live-streaming service Behind The Barn Door. New episodes air live on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels every Wednesday at 12pm GMT.

The debut episode featured special guest BAFTA-award winning screen writer and star of BBC's This Country, Daisy May Cooper. In the episode Cooper appeared as her This Country character Kerry Mucklowe asking Tweedy to help her find her missing plums.

Cooper, who is also an ambassador for the theatre, has previously appeared as Kerry Mucklowe in sketches to support the theatre's Human Poppy and #CarolsForACause campaigns.

The children's show marks the first collaboration between Tweedy the Clown and the Barn Theatre.

Since launching in 2018, the Barn Theatre has gained national recognition by producing 12 Built By Barn shows to upwards of 80,000 audience members and being awarded The Stage Awards' Best Fringe Theatre of the Year Award 2019. Their contribution to the local community stretches further than just the theatre with large scale outreach programmes, school workshops and collaborative projects around the centenary of the First World War, the 'record-breaking' Cirencester Human Poppy, and The Cirencester Advent Festival that have enhanced the well-being of the community and draw thousands of visitors to the town.

The theatre has also worked extensively with disadvantaged communities working with charities including Cirencester Housing for Young People (CHYP) and Age UK Gloucestershire.

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253), which is facing a loss of £250,000 and possible permanent closure, have launched their SAVE OUR BARN via their website and social media platforms.





