Helen Mirren Will Make A Guest Appearance in Greenwich Theatre's Online Premiere of THE SECRET LOVE LIFE OF OPHELIA

Oscar winner and Greenwich Theatre patron Dame Helen Mirren is set to support the venue's debut online production - a new version of Steven Berkoff's The Secret Love Life of Ophelia - with a special guest appearance.

Written as an exchange of letters between the young Shakespearean lovers Hamlet and Ophelia, Berkoff's play parallels the events of Shakespeare's play but gives a new insight into the way that their relationship develops, from first meeting to tragic end.

Originally conceived as a piece for two actors on stage, Greenwich Theatre has secured Berkoff's endorsement to reimagine the letters as video messages for this contemporary production, and director James Haddrell has brought together a cast of 39 young, emerging or marginalised actors to each perform one of the letters. Concluding the piece, it has now been confirmed that Helen Mirren will make a special appearance as Gertrude, Hamlet's mother.

The Secret Love Life Of Ophelia is the latest event in Greenwich Connects, Greenwich Theatre's ambitious online programme launched within days of the COVID-19 UK theatre closures. Supported by Arts Council England and the Royal Borough of Greenwich, the programme has included streamed shows from the theatre archives, weekly industry advice sessions, writer and actor challenges and the online version of the Greenwich Children's Theatre Festival.

The Secret Love Life Of Ophelia will premiere on Greenwich Theatre's YouTube channel on Friday 31 July at 7.30pm, and will remain available to watch for free until Friday 14 August.

