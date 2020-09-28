Hartshorn-Hook Enterprises Announces Expansion and Staffing Plans for 2020-21

Simon Delany, Peter Huntley and lafira Usoltseva are joining Hartshorn-Hook Enterprises.

Olivier Award winning theatre producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer of Hartshorn-Hook Enterprises, today announce expansion and staffing plans for their group of companies, which include includes Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Immersive Everywhere, i am, Arts Tickets, and one of the world's first dedicated immersive theatre venues. Immersive|LDN is the West End venue to the UK's longest running immersive show The Great Gatsby (due to re-open on 1 October), and is also home to The Lucky Club cocktail bar and Katsubō Japanese Burgers.

Simon Delany joins Hartshorn-Hook Enterprises as Group Director of Marketing, following a 12-year career as Head of Client Services at AKA Promotions, where he was also on the Board of Directors, managing a 35 strong marketing and ticketing team responsible for implementing campaigns for West End and touring productions and major UK museums and galleries, while also leading on the marketing for his own clients and numerous successful West End productions.

Peter Huntley joins as Executive Producer, following work for Jamie Hendry Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions and Shakespeare's Globe. Peter has been interim Executive Director for Talawa Theatre Company since March and is director of Smart Entertainment.

Glafira Usoltseva is joining as the new Director of Finance, coming from a career at multinational TV and broadband company, Liberty Global. She has a broad experience in finance across different businesses: TV channel distribution, Technology Ventures, Content Investments, and Group Finance. She has a proven track record of setting up and revamping processes while generating best in class financial reporting.

Hartshorn-Hook Enterprises' expansion comes at a time of preparation for major projects and openings of new venues and productions in 2021, including Doctor Who Time Fracture, opening at Immersive LDN in February. Productions last year took place in Korea, Belgium and the USA and this year several international projects have been rescheduled to 2021 and 2022.

Louis Hartshorn Chief Executive Officer said, "We're absolutely delighted to be adding these incredibly talented people to our team. Their experience and skill will contribute enormously as we grow and ensure we are ready for the exciting years ahead of us. We will announce some major new productions and venue operations ready for the post-Covid world and I look forward to working on these projects with the whole team.

Brian Hook, Chief Creative Officer said "Hartshorn - Hook Enterprises has always tried to tell the best stories, in the best way, with the best people. We can be found creating these shows in the beating heart of some of our most loved stages, or in previously empty army bases, antiques galleries or some historic landmarks of London. In our expansion we have made three appointments in three key departments, which positions HHE to race out of the traps in 2021 with some truly world beating IP and an invigorated team ready to deliver. Since March 2020 the global markets have been starved of great art and it is now a joy to see a boom and massive demand in our non traditional and immersive sectors."

IMMERSIVE | LDN is a 32,000sq ft historic building in the heart of Mayfair, which was home to the Queen Victoria's Rifles Association until 2017. It includes three floors of immersive theatre and event spaces designated for performance, live gaming, events, escape rooms and private parties. For information about programming and venue hire visit www.immersiveldn.com

Hartshorn-Hook Enterprises is also launching a creative office space at The Town House, Mayfair, just next door to Immersive LDN.

