Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Highlights Presents Fabio Pirrone, Carly Ozard, and Jack Bartholet

Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Highlights is an offshoot of Crazy Coqs's longest-running show, Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party, which, in the last ten years, has attracted more than 4,000 singers from over 50 countries and all continents, other than Antarctica! During the pandemic, the show went onto the virtual stage, and in 16 months online, hosted more than 500 singers from across the globe. The show will be hosted by Harold Sanditen, and will showcase three vocal powerhouses, all discovered on the virtual Open Mic Party.

Making his Crazy Coqs debut, London based Fabio Pirrone, was born in the captivating Calabria region (that's the toe of the boot, guys) of Italy. He started his music journey as the frontman in a cover band for American rock group Incubus. After discovering a passion for gospel, he won a place in David Gospel Choir, directed by renowned musicologist Marcella Amoruso. Fabio toured Italy and Europe with the choir for 15 years and lent his vocals to a string of indie dance hits in Italy, all whilst simultaneously pursuing a career in radiography. Fabio took a break from performing after coming to London in 2015, but has begun writing and producing his own music since joining the family of Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party at Crazy Coqs. Fabio says "Music gave me the voice, when I didn't have a voice to speak"

Making her European debut, San Franciscan and non-binary performer, Carly Ozard (They/Them/She), is a singer-songwriter, recording artist, actor, playwright, and theater educator. Signed to Dance Label Sobel Nation Records, Carly's original EDM has garnered collaborations from DJs around the world, as well as gained radio airplay in France and Mexico with Denar RCRDS. Their nightclub work has been revered on multiple stages including Feinstein's 54 Below, Feinstein's at the Nikko, The Richmond Ermet AID Foundation, The Rrazz Room, Fire Island, and The Friar's Club. They have appeared onstage with numerous luminaries of stage and screen, and produced a benefit featuring David Friedman and John Bucchino. They trained at Stella Adler School of Acting, and was a contracted vocalist with Tim Davis (Glee) for The Trevor Project and Women Warriors: The Voices of Change at Lincoln Center. They are a member of Music Under New York, and rose to underground acclaim, busking for the commuters in the New York Subway. As an educator, they are on faculty with various children's theaters, and teaches individual voice for folks of all ages. Their children's play "Center of the Universe" debuted in late 2021 with 42nd St. Moon, and they continue to release new original dance music throughout the year. They also are a member of Colorblind Dilemma, a genre bending band in SF with Country Rock roots. They are a proud member of Actor's Equity and they are passionate about creating a more safe and inclusive space for Bay Area Theater to thrive. Follow their journey on IG @CarlyOzard

Making his Crazy Coqs debut, New Yorker, Jack Bartholet, is an award-winning cabaret artist known for his solo show Lady with a Song, which played to sold-out crowds in New York at Pangea and Club Cumming and in London at The Phoenix Arts Club. He was presented the Bistro Award (The Ira Eaker Special Achievement) in 2020 and was asked to honor the 2021 recipient, Petula Clark, as she accepted her Lifetime Achievement. Bartholet hit the cabaret scene in 2015 with his solo show Two Drink Minimum at The Duplex and performed variations of that show for the next year in London at The Phesantry. He worked as an artist in residence at The Orchard Project developing his acclaimed show (included in the 2019 New York Times Fall Arts Preview of 77 shows to see), which ran continuously until lockdown. Recently, he has been seen in Angela Di Carlo's Jo-Lynn Butterfly show at the Wild Project, Barbara Maier Gustern's If Music Be The Food Of Love at Joe's Pub , Travis Moser's Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt at The Green Room 42, and at The Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver. Jack splits his time between Cherry Grove, Fire Island and Brooklyn with his husband and dog.

This show will feature Simon Wallace on piano, Robert Rickenberg on bass, and Jonathan "Kitch" Kitching on drums.

Singer, cabaret emcee, recording artist, raconteur, entertainment journalist and theatre producer, Harold Sanditen has show-business running through his veins. A regular at top London cabaret haunt, Crazy Coqs, where he hosts their longest running show, his smash hit, Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party, he is one of the biggest presences on the London cabaret scene. Since bursting onto the jazz cabaret scene in 2008, he has devised and performed seven solo cabaret shows (I Got Rhythms, Flyin' High, Full Circle, Shades of Blue, Thoughts 'Round Midnight, Love Exposed and The Secret of Life), one duo show (Harold and Broad with Broadway legend Anita Gillette), released three CDs (Taking Flight, Shades of Blue - Live at the Pheasantry, and Flyin' High: Live at the Crazy Coqs), starred in Café Society Swing in the West End and toured to packed houses from LA to Mykonos. Prior to singing, Harold produced theatre for 20 years, from the smallest scale off-off shows to large scale West End, including Long Day's Journey Into Night (Jessica Lange, Charles Dance, Paul Rudd and Olivia Colman), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Brendan Fraser, Ned Beatty, Gemma Jones), Fallen Angels (Felicity Kendal & Frances de la Tour), Unsuspecting Susan (Celia Imrie), A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (Clive Owen), and The Boys Next Door (Steve Guttenberg and Kathy Burke.) Before the show biz bug hit, Harold was an investment banker in New York City. That seems like a very distant memory!

Now's your chance to discover the hottest young talent from across the globe, all in one show together. Join Harold Sanditen and these three vocal powerhouses for an evening of electric entertainment. This show will be a testament to the diversity and brilliance of all who perform at Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party, and will be nothing less than