Hackney Empire Launches Online Series YAMIN CHOUDURY: IN CONVERSATION WITH...

With theatres across the country closed under government guidance, Hackney Empire is producing new online content to connect with its community and attempt to process what is happening in the world. Alongside free online workshops and masterclasses is a new video series titled Yamin Choudury: In Conversation With...

Throughout lockdown, Hackney Empire's Artistic Director Yamin Choudury will be regularly joined by a new guest from the creative industries to have a frank, open discussion about how the global pandemic is reshaping how we make art, the purpose of art at time like this and what it means to be an artist or creative right now. These conversations, dealing with the physical, emotional and mental realities of the Covid-19 crisis and offering practical advice for when a "new normal" emerges, are streamed for free online.

Guests so far have included songwriter, composer and producer Renell Shaw; Haydn Corrodus from career progression, mentoring and coaching company WeAreStripes; poet, academic and writer of the Royal Court's Poet in Da Corner Debris Stevenson and her collaborator, MC and record producer, Jammz; founder of the Hackney-based charity Safe House London Bisola Popoola and founder of creative recruitment agency LEVILE Ola Christian. New videos are released on Hackney Empire's Instagram and YouTube channel regularly, with more guests to come in future weeks.

In Conversation With... has been created as part of Hackney Empire's Creative Futures programme. Hackney Empire's Creative Futures programme is designed to nurture and provide support for free, fuelling the next generation of artists, activists and creative entrepreneurs. Regardless of background or ability, Hackney Empire's Creative Futures programme offers young people a chance to have their voice heard.

Watch Yamin Choudury: In Conversation with on Hackney's Empire's YouTube channel: youtube.com/TheHackneyEmpire, or visit hackneyempire.co.uk for the latest updates.

