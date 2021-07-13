HAMLET Starring Ian McKellen Extends Run at Theatre Royal Windsor

Having opened the production under extended social distancing restrictions, Theatre Royal Windsor's run of Hamlet has been extended by three weeks.

All performances thus far, and through to the end of July are sold out.

The reimagined age, colour, and gender-blind production, directed by Sean Mathias, sees Ian McKellen lead a permanent company in two plays including: Francesca Annis, Frances Barber, Jonathan Hyde, and Jenny Seagrove.

Tickets start at just £25 with discounts available for NHS workers and students. The staging of Hamlet has been designed to offer the unique experience of being up-close and immersed in the performance via Shakespearean wooden bleacher seats on either side of the stage.

Box packages are also available. Choose a Royal or Circle box with a pre-show and interval glass of fizz, and complimentary programme delivered to your private box. Contact Box Office for more details.

Due to the extension of Hamlet, the second production in the Season, The Cherry Orchard will now open three weeks later than planned, from Fri 1st October - Sat 13 November.

Learn more at https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

Box Office: 01753 853 888.