Guest Blog: Olivia Beardsley and Isaac Stanmore On Showcase 2020's Help Hub

It's easy to graduate from drama school thinking the learning is over. The thing is, what we didn't really realise at the start of our own careers is that graduating is just the beginning. You are not the finished product, and - more importantly - no one expects you to be.

We learned just as much, if not more, in our first few years out of drama school than we did during our training. It's like driving - you learn to drive and pass your test, and then when you're out on the road, all on your own, you start to learn all over again.

One of the biggest things we learned was that asking questions is not just OK, but necessary. You are a vital cog in a bigger machine that is only made better when you understand that everyone has a job to do; everyone's job is just as important, and knowing how you fit into that process is only going to help. But how do you keep learning when the industry is shuttered, when shows are cancelled and film and television paused?

When we started Showcase 2020 - our new initiative to showcase students online - we knew we wanted it to be more than just a 'pat on the back and welcome to the industry'. Which is why we launched the Help Hub: a new feature that bridges the gap between graduating and working at a time when 'learning on the job' isn't possible.

Taking the place of the gradate, we ask the questions that we wish we knew the answers to when we graduated ourselves. How do I read a call sheet? What can I expect on my first day on set? What's good advice for touring? How would a director want me to audition? Should I put reviews on my Spotlight?

"I like show reviews, because it encourages me to watch things," said casting director Kharmel Cochrane (End of the F***king World, The Lighthouse). What about our Spotlight CVs? Do I need all those tabs? "I like tabs, as I'm normally working in TV and commercials. Just keep updating it."

What about the idea of having a huge repertoire of songs? Do I really need a new song for every audition? "You tend to use the same two or three songs. For the first two or three years of my career, I definitely only sang 'Life of the Party' from The Wild Party," said Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away) when we asked her.

It's important to remember you can continue to have 'firsts' in the industry well into your career. Our first days on big sets were a few years in, and can be pretty overwhelming at times. Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones, Pride) said that preparing helps. Don't be late, bring good food and be nice to everyone - you're all there for the same purpose. Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who) agreed. "Be nice to everyone" and also be aware of others people's jobs. Understanding how they work will help you do your own.

We've been blown away by the generosity of the industry, and those who chat to us. Every interview demystifies the process those who work in our industry go through. The nuts and bolts behind the curtain, the practical tricks that we never normally see or chat about. We are all aiming for the same thing: making the best possible work together. And when we can't stand next to those people in the wings, or on a set, we hope the Help Hub will give you implementable things you can do that same afternoon to help you have a long and exciting career in this industry.

Find our more about Showcase 2020's Help Hub here

