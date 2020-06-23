Guest Blog: Jessica Cheetham On New Resource THEATRE SEARCH

Since 20 March 2020, every theatre across the UK has been dark.

The Covid-19 lockdown has been bleak. As an industry we are grappling with a devastating reality, both artistically and financially. However, through unbelievable circumstances there is emerging a new root system of connections all geared towards restarting the industry on a more equitable and transparent basis.

By closing the bricks and mortar venues, the very essence of the artistic life of the venue - the people - have proved themselves to the wider industry to be what they always have been: strong, open and innovative. Initiatives such as What's Next and the Freelancer's Task Force have moved swiftly in a spirit of transparency and connection.

Zoom meetings have democratised access to the people at the top. I have been able to listen to and participate in conversations almost every day of the week whilst I look after my 18-month-old son. This is radical stuff. We should continue to use the technology available to us to improve access to these conversations long after the theatres reopen.

The relationship between touring companies and theatres is, by its nature, very transient. We need to discuss how we can best understand this relationship to increase the benefits rather than letting cultural experiences pass through and become disposable.

The task of rebuilding partnerships and rebooking cancelled tours is mammoth for both venues and independent producers. We need to heal the disconnection between touring companies and venues which is corrupting the touring theatre ecology in the UK. There is a strong desire amongst independent producers and venues to work together to grow a more inclusive, fair and sustainable sector from this crisis.

Producers need to understand the blocks and difficulties facing those who have chosen to be the custodians of buildings. They are safeguarding our heritage, and they are the innovators taking phenomenal risks on new ventures, not merely gatekeepers to performance stages. Producers need to be in their local theatres day in, day out.

Often, when we discuss the collaboration between producers and theatres, we are missing the third party in this much needed conversation: the audience. We have always wanted the same thing - a full house. Venues and producers need to work together to facilitate better audience consultation on programming and the development of creative work, as initiatives such as Your Place at Brighton Festival do by including local communities in programming decisions.

There are many societal factors which keep people away from theatres, and we need to work together to bring them in for everyone's benefit. Greater collaboration is also needed to capture audience data and nurture the relationship between creatives and those they affect through workshops and performances.

So, what is Spun Glass Theatre doing?

We are currently supported by an Emergency Grant from Arts Council England to build Theatre Search - a free resource which catalogues the impact of Covid-19 on UK venues. We hope that by facilitating the creation of a free-to-access, shared resource for independent producers and touring arts companies, we can help to rebuild the industry. The resource will clearly show which UK theatres are open, which have unfortunately closed and when some might be looking to programme work, helping new productions to be created and tours to be rebooked.

A lot of the challenges facing touring companies aren't unique to the theatre industry. Our society is deeply unequal. There are fundamental reasons why one person over another will become an artist and they have a lot more to do with the circumstances of their birth than the talent they possess. We need to wise up to the structural barriers we face to sidestep them, to pull them down and to level out the landscape in front of us.

We call for the following in a post-coronavirus world:

More hot desking/studio space available for local artists within theatre buildings. Independents need to see firsthand the sheer effort it takes day on day to keep the doors open to our key cultural institutions. Let this become a shared responsibility with skill-sharing at its heart. They also need easier access to casual friendly conversation with venue staff members.

Independents need to see firsthand the sheer effort it takes day on day to keep the doors open to our key cultural institutions. Let this become a shared responsibility with skill-sharing at its heart. They also need easier access to casual friendly conversation with venue staff members. Continuation of open Zoom forums and discussion spaces. There are some very talented people who are often at home due to health or caring responsibilities and cannot access traditional networking.

There are some very talented people who are often at home due to health or caring responsibilities and cannot access traditional networking. More open data sharing between venues and touring companies. The aim should always be to bring new audiences in to see shows. The capturing of audience data should be a shared responsibility and of mutual benefit going forwards.

This is a time of reflection and growth. So much more is possible if we adapt together. Live performance created over the next few years will be energetic and fertile - we just need to stay connected to one another and the discoveries we have made in 2020 to make it the sustainable and equitable industry we all deserve.

Sign up here to receive Theatre Search free of charge: https://mailchi.mp/c26a7db89fbe/resourcesignup

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You