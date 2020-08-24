Guest Blog: Choreographer Jeanefer Jean-Charles On BLACK VICTORIANS

Exploring black history in a dance piece at the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival

Black Victorians

The words 'Victorian' and 'Black' do not often sit side by side. That's what caught my attention when I read a Guardian article in 2016: 'Black Victorians'. It was a review of an exhibition at the Autograph Gallery about the discovery of portraits of black people during the late 1800s. There were hundreds of photographs. Black Chronicles II was curated by Renée Mussai - and I had missed it.

As I scrolled through one image after another, I felt that I was scrolling through my history. That's me! A black female living in Britain. And it was a part of British history of which I'd been completely unaware. I couldn't get these images out of my head. As an artistic director and choreographer, I knew I had to create a piece in response. I would not be the only black person unaware of this stuff! I felt that everyone, no matter their skin colour, had the right to know their history.

Photography was in its infancy - colliding with an era in which slavery had just been abolished. Who were the sitters? What kind of life did they experience? Were they escaping? Who was thriving? How comfortable were they in this unfamiliar setting?

The photography is beautiful and poignant; some of the figures in the portraits are 'unidentified'. Imagine going down in history as unidentified.

In 2019, Historical Royal Palaces financed my research and development of Black Victorians. Working in a studio with dancers, we created work that was well received and further funded. The plan now was to develop a performance piece in 2020.

But when Covid hit, Historical Royal Palaces was forced to cancel the project. Fortunately, Greenwich+Docklands International Festival agreed to produce Black Victorians and it will be performed on 29 and 30 August.

Once I decided to go ahead and present Black Victorians, I had to figure out how to conduct rehearsals safely. Social distancing means no contact, no duets, no close group work. So, what's left? It was a challenge! Budgeted for six days' rehearsal, I opted to divide up the schedule and spread it over three weeks, allowing time for reflection and space to adapt to the new normal. Zoom rehearsals were weird, exciting and a first for me. I began by recapping material online. A week later, we had two days of live rehearsals.

When I saw my four dancers standing in front of me, in the studio ready to go, I nearly cried. I was so moved - and also elated. But there was quite a bit of shifting and altering to do to ensure the piece still made sense. This was made so much easier with the help of my producer Alison Holder; designer Marsha Roddy, who had to reshuffle existing costumes, and composer DJ Walde, who had to extend some music tracks and completely compose new sounds. And throughout this process, my creative consultant Martha Stylianou steered us through tightening the narrative and ensuring there are no loose ends.

And now, with three rehearsal days left, taking place on the site of St.George's Garrison Church, I feel ready to go. I can't wait to see what the dancers and costumes look like in the evocative architecture of this amazing Victorian building.

Picture four dancers dressed in restrictive Victorian costumes, shedding them in rebellion as they dance in African, contemporary and hip-hop styles - reimagining a moment in history. Their movement will invoke their origins in powerful ways, bringing voice and body to the portraits that inspired us.

I invite you to come and have a look.

Black Victorians is on at 2pm, 3:30pm & 5pm on 29 and 30 August. Click here for more information

Photo credit: Charles Wright

