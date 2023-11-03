Gingerline Announces Return to London with HOMECOMING in 2024

Gingerline, pioneers of the underground dining scene and immersive dining, announces its homecoming and return to London with a forthcoming project launching in 2024.

Reimagining one of their most beloved shows (more details to be released in early 2024) Gingerline fans can put their faith in the imaginations of Gingerline’s creators once more and buy an ‘Only the Brave’ ticket for a five-course immersive dining experience. The catch? Those who purchase tickets won’t know anything else about it, in true OG Gingerline style.

Throwing it back to the brand’s original mantra of ‘only the brave will dine’, Gingerline promises guests an unrivalled dining adventure. Available exclusively to those signed up to the Gingerline mailing list, the ‘Only the Brave’ ticket will also include added extras on the night. If guests really really want (…or need) to know the secret ahead of time, there is the option to have a sneak peek at the menu closer to the event date.

For the last four years, Gingerline has been sharing its incredible London experiences with a global audience in Shanghai and Shenzhen, China and Seoul, Korea. Gingerline combines gastronomic artistry with elaborate immersive set design, multimedia story-telling and theatrical performance to create out-of-this-world experiences. To date, Gingerline has designed and created over 20 ambitious dining productions with flagship projects including The Chambers of Flavour and The Grand Expedition.

To reserve a space at one of the first 40 Gingerline Homecoming performances, sign up to the mailing list Click Here - tickets will be available starting from £99 per person and will be released on 14 November 2023 so keep an eye out for the chance to purchase a coveted ‘Only the Brave’ ticket!