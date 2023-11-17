Giffords Circus Reveals Theme For its 2024 Tour AVALON

Performances in London run from 6 - 23 June 2024.
AVALON is a show that will immerse the audience in a colourful medieval world of pageantry and Arthurian legend, with lavish costumes, an opulent set, and a live band all conjured up by award winning international acclaimed performance designer takis, whose innovative and diverse body of work encompasses West End and leading UK theatre.
As determined as ever to delight, Giffords Circus will weave together a cast of acrobats, magicians, musicians and clowns from all over the world in a show that will combine poetry, music and performing arts all set on the mythical island of AVALON.
“Giffords Circus is so much more than a circus” said director Cal McCrystal. “To come to Giffords is to immerse yourself in another world and escape everyday life for a few blissful hours. Our astonishing mix of thrills, skills, adventure, romance, theatrics and hilarity will change all your preconceptions of traditional circus. You will fall in love with our travelling world of acrobats, clowns, magicians, jugglers, vintage wagons, and entrancing music.”
2024 will be Giffords Circus longest ever touring season, with the circus calling at 12 UK venues from 28 March – 29 September and will welcome the return of actress and singer Nell O'Hara, who starred in 2023's ‘Les Enfants du Paradis', and magician Maximiliano Stia, who previously appeared in 2013's ‘Lucky 13' and 2015's ‘Moon Songs'.
The 2023 tour set records at the Giffords Circus box office with almost all shows selling out, and with tickets already on sale for 2024, AVALON is set to be another smash from the Giffords Circus creative team.
28 March - 21 April
FENNELLS FARM
Stroud, Gloucestershire
26 April - 6 May
BOWOOD HOUSE & GARDENS
Wiltshire
10 - 20 May
SUDELEY CASTLE
Winchcombe
23 May - 3 June
BLENHEIM PALACE,
Oxfordshire
6 - 23 June
CHISWICK HOUSE & GARDENS
LONDON
London Press Night:
Thursday 13 June at 7.30pm
27 June - 8 July
EVENLEY WOOD GARDEN
Northamptonshire
11 - 22 July
STONOR PARK
Oxfordshire
25 July - 5 August
BARRINGTON
Oxfordshire
8 - 19 August
MINCHINHAMPTON COMMON Gloucestershire
22 August - 2 September
MARLBOROUGH COMMON
Wiltshire
5 - 16 September
STRATTON MEADOWS
Cirencester, Gloucestershire
19 - 29 September
FENNELLS FARM,
Stroud, Gloucestershire
