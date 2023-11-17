Giffords Circus Reveals Theme For its 2024 Tour AVALON

AVALON is a show that will immerse the audience in a colourful medieval world of pageantry and Arthurian legend, with lavish costumes, an opulent set, and a live band all conjured up by award winning international acclaimed performance designer takis, whose innovative and diverse body of work encompasses West End and leading UK theatre.

As determined as ever to delight, Giffords Circus will weave together a cast of acrobats, magicians, musicians and clowns from all over the world in a show that will combine poetry, music and performing arts all set on the mythical island of AVALON.

“Giffords Circus is so much more than a circus” said director Cal McCrystal. “To come to Giffords is to immerse yourself in another world and escape everyday life for a few blissful hours. Our astonishing mix of thrills, skills, adventure, romance, theatrics and hilarity will change all your preconceptions of traditional circus. You will fall in love with our travelling world of acrobats, clowns, magicians, jugglers, vintage wagons, and entrancing music.”

2024 will be Giffords Circus longest ever touring season, with the circus calling at 12 UK venues from 28 March – 29 September and will welcome the return of actress and singer Nell O'Hara, who starred in 2023's ‘Les Enfants du Paradis', and magician Maximiliano Stia, who previously appeared in 2013's ‘Lucky 13' and 2015's ‘Moon Songs'.

The 2023 tour set records at the Giffords Circus box office with almost all shows selling out, and with tickets already on sale for 2024, AVALON is set to be another smash from the Giffords Circus creative team.

Avalon 2024 Tour Dates

28 March - 21 April

FENNELLS FARM

Stroud, Gloucestershire

26 April - 6 May

BOWOOD HOUSE & GARDENS

Wiltshire

10 - 20 May

SUDELEY CASTLE

Winchcombe

23 May - 3 June

BLENHEIM PALACE,

Oxfordshire

6 - 23 June

CHISWICK HOUSE & GARDENS

LONDON

London Press Night:

Thursday 13 June at 7.30pm

27 June - 8 July

EVENLEY WOOD GARDEN

Northamptonshire

11 - 22 July

STONOR PARK

Oxfordshire

25 July - 5 August

BARRINGTON

Oxfordshire

8 - 19 August

MINCHINHAMPTON COMMON Gloucestershire

22 August - 2 September

MARLBOROUGH COMMON

Wiltshire

5 - 16 September

STRATTON MEADOWS

Cirencester, Gloucestershire

19 - 29 September

FENNELLS FARM,

Stroud, Gloucestershire

Box Office: 01453 800200

Online: Click Here