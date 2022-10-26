Get Tickets from £42 for ARIANA DEBOSE IN CONCERT
The show will be at the London Palladium on 1 April 2023
Fourth Wall Live is delighted to announce that Oscar, Bafta, and Sag Award winning actor, singer, and dancer Ariana DeBose will appear live in concert at The London Palladium on Saturday 1 April 2023 with musical director Benjamin Rauhala.
Ariana DeBose won the 2022 Academy Award ®️, British Academy Film Award, Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice Awards for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. She also recently hosted the 2022 Tony Awards to critical acclaim and has starred in the hit television series Schmigadoon! for Apple Tv+, Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of The Prom for Netflix, and HBO's hit series Westworld.
Upcoming film projects include Disney's animated feature Filmwish, Kraven The Hunter (Sony), Argylle (Apple), and the independent feature I.S.S. She is currently in production on the Blumhouse psychological thriller House Of Spoils for Prime video. Her Broadway credits include Hamilton, Bring It On, Company, Pippin and her Tony Award Nominated performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.
Ariana DeBose will be at the London Palladium on 1 April 2023
October 26, 2022
October 26, 2022
Fourth Wall Live is delighted to announce that Oscar, Bafta, and Sag Award winning actor, singer, and dancer Ariana DeBose will appear live in concert at The London Palladium on Saturday 1 April 2023 with musical director Benjamin Rauhala.
